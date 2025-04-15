Netflix adds Swedish thriller created by bestselling author described as a master of Scandinavian crime writing
The Glass Dome follows a criminologist who was kidnapped as a child — is history repeating itself?
Netflix has added The Glass Dome, a new Nordic noir thriller created by bestselling crime author Camilla Läckberg.
Läckberg has written a string of hit novels that have sold millions of copies worldwide, including "The Ice Princess", which legendary Scottish author Val McDermid described as "a masterclass in Scandinavian crime writing".
Now Lackberg has created The Glass Dome, a chilling story that follows a young criminologist called Lejla Ness (Léonie Vincent), who was kidnapped as a child and held prisoner in a glass dome.
When she returns to her childhood home in a small village in Sweden, the past horrifically appears to be repeating itself when a young girl goes missing. She teams up with her former police chief partner to search for the girl, but her own demons promise to catch up with her.
Netflix teases: " As a child, she was held captive in the area by an unknown perpetrator, trapped in a glass dome.
"Now, another young girl has disappeared without a trace. As Lejla investigates the disappearance, she must also confront her own inner darkness — a part of her past she's tried to avoid. Are the similarities between Lejla's past and the girl's disappearance just a chilling coincidence? Or is history repeating itself?"
The cast also incudes Farzaneh Arastoo as Said, Ia Langhammer as Jorun, Johan Hedenberg as Valter, Johan Rheborg as Tomas and Oscar Töringe as Daniel.
The Glass Dome promises to be the third exciting Swedish thriller to hit Netflix this year, following The Breakthrough, inspired by a real-life double murder, and The Åre Murders, which was based on two books by Viveca Sten.
I especially enjoyed The Åre Murders, which follows police officer Hanna Ahlander (Carla Sehn), who moves to her sister's vacation home in Åre for a break, only to find herself investigating a murder.
Judging from the trailer, The Glass Dome has a similar vibe, and it will be exciting to see if it can match the success of The Åre Murders, which became a global hit for Netflix. The fact that Camilla Läckberg writes it is encouraging. Her hit books include "The Preacher", "Trapped", which she co-wrote with Henrik Fexeus, and "The Stranger".
The Glass Dome is available now globally on Netflix.
