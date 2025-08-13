Butterfly episode 4 recap: the grand treason plot is revealed as David makes a plan

We're over half way through Butterfly now and episode 4 of 6 this Prime Video thriller series sees the tables turn: instead of being on the run, David and Rebecca give chase to their nemesis.

Butterfly episode 4 is called 'Pohang' which continues the past few episodes' themes of being named after cities, though it's not actually mentioned in the episode if they go to this city or not.

For the past three episodes main character David has been reconnecting with his estranged daughter Rebecca as he pulls her from her role in evil spy group Caddis, and episode 4 sees them get to the bottom of Caddis' plot and concoct a plan of their own.

This Butterfly episode 4 recap will remind you of what happened in the fourth episode.

Spoilers ensue for Butterfly episode 4.

Not quite dead

We begin with a flashback to nine years prior, in the immediate aftermath of David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim)'s last job for Caddis. Driving from the job he frantically phones Juno (Piper Perabo) asking her to look after Rebecca but then the convoy is attacked and everyone save David is killed. He neglects to respond to a phone call from Juno and walks into the night, seemingly suspicious of her. Some time later Juno goes to David's wife and a young Rebecca to tell them about his death.

In the present day Juno is on a fishing boat where agents are tossing bodies overboard, evidently it's the morning after episode 3's gunfight. Surprisingly, they have the assassin's body after he fell into the water, and even more surprisingly he's not dead. Juno asks where Oliver is but he doesn't know. Back at Caddis HQ she asks her aide to track David's family, but is told that they're well connected.

We meet the family: David, Rebecca (Reina Hardesty), Eunju (Tae Hee Kim) and Minhee are having dinner with Eunju's family, who run a shipping business which is a front for smuggling and don't like David. He asks for VISAs to Japan, not just for his family but for them too because they're in danger. He's rebuffed. Some banging starts up and he turns some music on to drown it out, and we discover that the noise is a tied-up Oliver (Louis Landau).

The data plot

In Seoul, George Dawson (Charles Parnell) is asked by someone if he's going to act on the intel Juno gave him, however he's skeptical about her claims of innocence, especially with the killing of a CIA agent on the same day. That same day Rebecca and David decide that their only course of action to stopping Juno from following them is to bring her down.

Rebecca threatens to torture Oliver for information on the killing of the Russian agent (which she carried out) but he calls her a murdered and she runs away. David uses doctored voice mails from Juno to imply that she turned down a trade for Oliver's life, and when David recounts some of Oliver's childhood stories, the boy opens up: Caddis was selling US intelligence to Russians using the hit target (Karpov) as an intermediary, and the CIA agent who died was looking for evidence of Caddis' sales. The two killings are to cover Caddis' tracks.

Later, Rebecca and David decide to return to Seoul to get evidence for Dawson about Juno's crimes. David tells his Eunju who, with Minhee, leaves with her family. Then Rebecca and David go to Seoul.

Return to Seoul

Juno's advisor tells her that he found blackmail material on one of Dawson's agents, so they now have a spy on the inside.

In Seoul, Rebecca and David orchestrate an accident with Dawson's aide so they can secretly download his data onto David's phone. This gives them his itinerary and they decide to meet him at a food market. We also learn that Rebecca now blames Juno for David's nine-year absence, not him.

At the food market David shows Rebecca some of his favorite foods, and then Dawson shows up. They distract Dawson's agents so that David can get a sit-down meeting with him: he offers the senator proof of Juno's crimes in exchange for immunity for David and Rebecca.

David also turns on Oliver's phone so Caddis knows he's there and, after the meeting, frees Oliver. Caddis bring him in, and they also know about the meeting between David and Dawson from their spy and from the phone locations.