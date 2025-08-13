Butterfly episode 2 recap: an assassin is hot on the trail

After its first episode introduced us to our main character and his quest, Butterfly episode 2 on Prime Video begins said adventure and it came out with the others on Wednesday, August 13.

In the first episode of Butterfly we followed our main character David as he travelled to Korea in order to make contact with his estranged daughter Rebecca. We learnt that she works for the evil spy agency Caddis, which he originally created, and saw him begin his quest to rekindle his relationship and extract her from her job.

By Butterfly episode 2 David has made contact with Rebecca and they've began their journey, but we see a new threat emerge in the form of a determined assassin while Caddis tries to put David in the ground.

This Butterfly episode 2 recap will remind you of what happened in the second episode.

Spoilers ensue for Butterfly episode 2

A drive to Busan

The episode starts in a gas station where David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim) and Rebecca (Reina Hardesty) have stopped for snacks, the morning after the events of the previous episode. He's being coy on their next steps but tells her they need to go to Busan to get something before he takes her to Vietnam, where he lives now.

Rebecca has begun to doubt her decision to leave Caddis and she goes into the bathroom to call Juno (Piper Perabo). However during the call Rebecca catches Juno in another lie and decides not to trust her, but she sneaks out a window in order to make David think she'd left, just to teach him what abandonment feels like.

On the drive to Busan, David and Rebecca get stopped in a police checkpoint, and when he gives his ID to them they tell him to step out of the car (and their check alerts Caddis to the whereabouts). Instead the duo get into a fight with the cops, so David steals another car and they drive off in it.

We now go to a stranger: a woman lets a worker into her house to fix their CCTV, however he turns out to be an assassin and kills her due to her husband having stolen people from the wrong people. As the murder is taking place, the husband returns and he gets killed too. Then the assassin receives a call and it's from Juno, tasking him with killing David Jung.

Popping over to Daegu

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

On the way to Busan, Rebecca and David stop in the city of Daegu. David takes them to his friend's noodle shop (where the scene took place in episode 1) and they drink some home-made soju (it emerges that David's new job is making and selling this alcoholic drink). However Rebecca passes out as David had drugged the drink.

At Caddis' Korean headquarters, Juno is visited by George Dawson (Charles Parnell), a senator who's in charge of a security commission and is visiting to investigate the death at the beginning of episode 1. He knows the Russian ambassador was funneling US secrets to Russia (which we know Caddis was behind) and is trying to find out more.

David goes through Rebecca's things and finds her gun, hidden knife, multiple fake passports and her phone. He looks through the latter and discovers that she did call Juno at the gas station. When she wakes up later David admits that he drugged her as he doesn't trust her. She begins to attack him but she's still groggy so he easily subdues her.

As he holds her, David recounts the story of him faking his death: he led a team that attacked a powerful network but discovered that the target was planning to target his family. When the target escaped, he faked his death to disincentivize the network from killing the then-child Rebecca.

David's wife calls him, as she thinks she's being followed by Caddis. She's at a nearby train station so he decides to come and rescue her. He asks Rebecca to stay behind.

Attack at the train station

Caddis are indeed following David's wife but she was meant to see them and call him, because this is all a trap to ensnare David. Juno's son Oliver thinks Caddis should just leave well enough alone because David clearly just wants out, but she refuses.

David gets to the station and subdues a Caddis agent to get his comms and hear what everyone is saying, and then uses this information to take out another agent. However this clues Caddis into the fact that David is there.

Talking to Juno with the comms, David warns her that if she hurts his family, he'll destroy Caddis. An agent nearly sneaks up on David but Rebecca takes the guy out, revealing her presence to David and showing Caddis that Rebecca has changed sides.

Two agents are guarding the closet that David's wife is heading in but David and Rebecca draw them out and fight them in private, but when the former wins his combat he gets attacked by the assassin who's come to the station. He gets slashed by a knife and quite badly injured but escapes onto the train, which Rebecca and the wife are already on.

And as David reclines in his seat, injured and being helped by Rebecca, his wife arrives... as does a young girl who turns out to be another daughter that David never telled Rebecca about.