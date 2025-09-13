TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, September 14, including the new thriller, Coldwater
Rob and Rylan's Passage to India also starts tonight.
Here's our TV tonight picks for Sunday, September 14.
For more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide and check out TV Times Magazine for exclusive chats and features!
Coldwater, ITV1, 9 pm
Andrew Lincoln spent more than a decade playing a hero in hit US zombie drama The Walking Dead, but he’s more wet blanket than warrior in this intense potboiler. The six-parter tells the tale of John, a weak-willed stay-at-home dad who falls into the clutches of a man with some dark secrets when he moves with his wife and kids from London to the Scottish backwater of Coldwater, with Lincoln happily throwing himself under a bus as an unravelling lead. Yet it’s Ewen Bremner and Eve Myles who steal the show as his unsettling neighbours Tommy and Rebecca, the town’s malevolent power couple. Continues tomorrow and is available as a box set on ITVX now.
Rob and Rylan's Passage to India, BBC2, 9 pm
Watching Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder open their hearts and surround themselves in Italian culture in last year’s Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour was unexpectedly affecting. This three-part follow-up, inspired by EM Forster’s 1924 novel A Passage to India, finds them in very different surroundings, but their odd-couple chemistry is still absolute dynamite, and their excitement and appreciation for the art they explore is palpable. Tonight’s clear highlight is the scene where they write and perform their own raps for a slightly bemused audience in a Delhi marketplace – maybe this time they’ll get a BRIT Award to go with their BAFTA! Also available as a box set on BBC iPlayer now.
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams… Ultimate Test, BBC1, 8.15 pm
The former England captain’s aim to turn cricket in this country from a pursuit of the privileged elite into a true game for the masses is an admirable one – and the success of Field of Dreams’ first two series suggests he’s on to something. But his new plan to start a grassroots league for young players is bringing fresh challenges. Central to the project are his new teams, but as the girls in Blackpool and boys in Bootle experience their own teething troubles, Freddie takes on the task of forming a third. Or, more accurately, rescuing historic Manchester club Newton Heath, which is on the brink of extinction and hasn’t had a kids’ team since the early noughties. Has he finally met his match?
M&S: Dress the Nation, ITV1, 6.55 pm
Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu are back to host a second series of the contest, offering amateur designers the chance to win a mentorship at high-street favourite M&S and have their designs sold in store. The nine hopefuls begin with a focus on womenswear, and their efforts are judged by M&S Director of Womenswear Maddy Evans, guest Jade Jagger and, importantly, store customers themselves. Series 1 winner David Olaniyi’s limited collection of occasionwear was launched in October 2024, proving dreams do come materially true with this show.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.