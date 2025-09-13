TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, September 14, including the new thriller, Coldwater

Here's our TV tonight picks for Sunday, September 14.

For more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide

Coldwater, ITV1, 9 pm

(Image credit: ITV)

Andrew Lincoln spent more than a decade playing a hero in hit US zombie drama The Walking Dead, but he’s more wet blanket than warrior in this intense potboiler. The six-parter tells the tale of John, a weak-willed stay-at-home dad who falls into the clutches of a man with some dark secrets when he moves with his wife and kids from London to the Scottish backwater of Coldwater, with Lincoln happily throwing himself under a bus as an unravelling lead. Yet it’s Ewen Bremner and Eve Myles who steal the show as his unsettling neighbours Tommy and Rebecca, the town’s malevolent power couple. Continues tomorrow and is available as a box set on ITVX now.

Rob and Rylan's Passage to India, BBC2, 9 pm

(Image credit: BBC/Rex TV, Zinc Media/Jakob Borges)

Watching Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder open their hearts and surround themselves in Italian culture in last year’s Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour was unexpectedly affecting. This three-part follow-up, inspired by EM Forster’s 1924 novel A Passage to India, finds them in very different surroundings, but their odd-couple chemistry is still absolute dynamite, and their excitement and appreciation for the art they explore is palpable. Tonight’s clear highlight is the scene where they write and perform their own raps for a slightly bemused audience in a Delhi marketplace – maybe this time they’ll get a BRIT Award to go with their BAFTA! Also available as a box set on BBC iPlayer now.

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams… Ultimate Test, BBC1, 8.15 pm

(Image credit: BBC/South Shore/Lauren Hira)

The former England captain’s aim to turn cricket in this country from a pursuit of the privileged elite into a true game for the masses is an admirable one – and the success of Field of Dreams’ first two series suggests he’s on to something. But his new plan to start a grassroots league for young players is bringing fresh challenges. Central to the project are his new teams, but as the girls in Blackpool and boys in Bootle experience their own teething troubles, Freddie takes on the task of forming a third. Or, more accurately, rescuing historic Manchester club Newton Heath, which is on the brink of extinction and hasn’t had a kids’ team since the early noughties. Has he finally met his match?

M&S: Dress the Nation, ITV1, 6.55 pm

(Image credit: (C) South Shore/ITV)

Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu are back to host a second series of the contest, offering amateur designers the chance to win a mentorship at high-street favourite M&S and have their designs sold in store. The nine hopefuls begin with a focus on womenswear, and their efforts are judged by M&S Director of Womenswear Maddy Evans, guest Jade Jagger and, importantly, store customers themselves. Series 1 winner David Olaniyi’s limited collection of occasionwear was launched in October 2024, proving dreams do come materially true with this show.