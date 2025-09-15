Coldwater season 2: everything we know

Will we be heading back to Scotland for more Coldwater?

Viewers are hoping Coldwater season 2 could be on its way to ITV, after the first series of the psychological thriller ended on a tantalising cliffhanger!



The show created by celebrated playwright David Ireland proved a hit with viewers after reaching our screens in September and many have wondered if we could be returning to the town of Coldwater one day.



The first series told the story of John (Andrew Lincoln) and his family, who moved from London to rural Scotland after a traumatic incident, only to find themselves caught in the clutches of his sinister new neighbour, Tommy (Ewen Bremner).



Despite his success writing for the theatre, this was Ireland's first TV thriller and he said he'd be open to doing a sequel...

"I'd never really written this kind of stuff before so I never even thought of a second series initially," he told us when we spoke to him in the summer of 2025.

"I couldn't even imagine how you set up for a second series, but as I got towards the end writing the last two episodes of the first series, I thought it would be good to keep this going if possible, because I do find the characters really fascinating. It would be great to keep them going for a few more seasons!"

So will there be a Coldwater season 2? Here's everything we know..

* SPOILERS FOR COLDWATER SEASON 1 AHEAD *

Will there be a Coldwater season 2?

David Ireland is keen to make more and the show's stars are also open to the idea of reprising their characters and returning to Coldwater...

"I would love for that to happen and for us to make some more," said Ewen Bremner, who played Tommy, when we spoke to him earlier this year.

Meanwhile Eve Myles, who played Tommy's wife Rebecca, also hinted that she'd be keen to continue the story if the opportunity arose.

"This was certainly a series that we all thoroughly enjoy doing," she explained. "It felt like a very different type of of drama that will hopefully take people by surprise and connect with people."

Over to you ITV!

Coldwater season 2 plot

The finale of Coldwater season 1 was very open and after Tommy was finally unmasked as the man behind the murders of Angus and his father Nathan (plus how many others?) he escaped and went on the run.

His wife Rebecca (Eve Myles) had clearly been complicit in many of his crimes. She lied to the authorities after he fled, claiming she'd been living in fear of her husband, yet we're convinced she still loves him.



Indeed one of the final scenes of the series saw her watching John (Andrew Lincoln) menacingly while he attended a bible study group in her house.



It seems she might believe John is responsible for shedding light on Tommy's crimes and is planning revenge. Either way, we're sure Tommy is desperate to get back at the man who helped finally bring him down and if he is, we think Rebecca would help him.

We also saw Tommy's son, Cameron (Samuel Bottomley), calling him in the closing stages of the series, suggesting he still believes his father has been framed. Could he be persuaded to help his old man take revenge?

One person who didn't seem convinced about Rebecca's innocence was John's wife Fiona (Indira Varma), who could hold the key to revealing the truth about her.

Meanwhile, the murder of Coldwater sex worker Susie Bissett still remains unsolved several decades later. It's assumed Tommy knows something about that, but is it a case a second series could look at?

Coldwater season 2 cast

The first season of Coldwater was Andrew Lincoln's first British drama for nearly 15 years, so whether the star of AMC The Walking Dead would be keen go straight into a second series remains to be seen.

Having said that it would be possible to come back for a second series without his character. A sequel could simply focus on the hunt for Tommy, while maybe looking back at his past crimes?

Either way, here's a list of stars who could potentially return for a second season if it's commissioned...