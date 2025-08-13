Butterfly episode 1 recap: one man against an evil spy agency

Fans of spy thrillers have a brand-new series to binge watch thanks to Prime Video. Butterfly released with all six episodes on Wednesday, August 13 to watch at your leisure.

Butterfly is about a former US intelligence operative who travels to Korea, in order to try and free his estranged daughter from his former intelligence agency which he now works for.

It's an action-packed show full of revelations and secrets, but a lot happens through each episode of Butterfly. So it's worth finding a way to keep tabs on what happens in each episodes so you don't miss a beat.

Thankfully, that's what we're here for, and this Butterfly episode 1 recap will remind you of what happened in the first episode.

Spoilers ensue for Butterfly episode 1

A mission goes wrong

We hear by hearing a man leaving a voice message: he needs to find someone who's going to briefly be in Seoul. And then we're there, in a karaoke booth as a drunk David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim) sings Mr. Brightside. Several of the attendees discuss not knowing whose friend he is, but he stumbles out to get more soju...

...and immediately is sober, having only pretending to be drunk. He slips in an earpiece and starts spying on a man in the control room, who's ostensibly controlling the karaoke but actually is working for a secret agency.

This agency is called Caddis and they're coordinating a mission to kill the Russian ambassador to South Korea at a nearby hotel.

We see Rebecca (Reina Hardesty), a pregnant woman, infiltrate the hotel under the guise of booking it out for a baby shower. She sneakily swaps her phone with the ambassador's and sneaks out — just as the man has a 'mysterious' heart attack.

Her elevator is shared by one of the target's security so when the attack is discovered, they begin to fight, and we learn she's not actually pregnant. She gets into a gunfight with other members of the security team and gets cornered in a conference room, before tricking them in making it seem that she'd jumped out a window to escape, when really she snuck out a side door.

Back at the karaoke bar David breaks into the control room and knocks out the agent, before getting the information on the extraction for the mission. He intercepts the extraction team, knocks them out, steals their car and weights at the rendezvous point.

Rebecca changes her disguise to escape from the hotel's lobby and again when on the metro, and goes to the meeting spot. However she notices damage on the car and, suspicions raised, runs away. David gives chase but is stopped by security and so has to flee.

A secret evil agency

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

At a secret Caddis site its leader Juno (Piper Perabo) interrogates a former agent who was discontent at Caddis working against the US. She extracts information about a Polish agent living in a Maltese fishing village before killing him. On the way out her son Oliver (Louis Landau) briefs her on the sabotaged Seoul job, and says the perpetrator had inside knowledge on the agency.

David scrubs down the vehicle he stole and gets to a metro station to board a train, but stops himself. He calls his wife to tell her what happened, and that he couldn't make contact, but that he's going to stay to try again. We learn that it's been 9 years since he last talked to Rebecca, who's his daughter, and he's not giving up until he's made contact. He tells his wife to flee to a safe house.

Rebecca calls Juno to let her know she's safe, and the boss is now suspicious of her despite her part of the job going well. Juno is heading to Korea to investigate, but Rebecca says she'll take care of the saboteur.

David visits the restaurant of a friend, who knows his true identity, and asks for passports to help him escape the country again for in a few days. We learn that David founded Caddis but faked his death nine years prior because he didn't like the direction it was headed, but now he has to come in from the cold to rescue his daughter.

David returns to the car he stole, smashes the window and hides some co-ordinates as a clue. Later Rebecca investigates and finds them with some fellow agents. She's hooking up with one of them, the agent from the karaoke control room, and afterwards expresses to him concern as to why the saboteur was only interested in her.

Leaving a trap

In a remote house in the woods, David begins mixing chemicals in a jar. Later he mixes other chemicals: foods, to make dumplings which he presents on a plate. Meanwhile Juno arrives at Caddis' Korean headquarters and calls Rebecca to tell her that she'll get extra agents to investigate the co-ordinates.

That evening Rebecca and her agents arrive at the house and break in, only to find the dinner laid out for her. Two agents head upstairs and David triggers the explosive he made in the jar, taking them out. He flees and another agent follows him into a warehouse, where they fight and David knocks him out.

Then David flees through the woods, with Rebecca hot on his tail, to a nearby cottage where he confronts her. She's upset as she thought he was dead, and he wants her to come with him now to explain everything. But she just knocks him unconscious.

Rebecca phones Juno, presuming that the boss knew David was the saboteur, but Juno is just as surprised. Rebecca hangs up as David comes to, and the man apologizes.

Just then the man David knocked out in the warehouse shows up and immediately draws a gun on David, so Rebecca shoots him. The woman looks at the dead assailant's phone to see a text from Juno: "kill him now". Seeing this betrayal, Rebecca agrees to leave with David.