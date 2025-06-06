Netflix adds a twisted whodunnit based on a brooding bestselling book

Gripping new thriller series The Survivors has landed on Netflix today (Friday, June 6) and promises to be your next binge-watching fix. Set in the stunning landscape of the Australian island of Tasmania, the series focuses on old wounds, long-submerged secrets and simmering grief.

The six-part series is based on the bestseller by Jane Harper, and if the novel is anything to go by, this show is going to have you hooked right from the word go.

Set in the fictional seaside town of Evelyn Bay, this new crime drama follows Kieran Elliot, whose life was changed forever 15 years ago when two people close to him drowned in a terrible storm, while a young woman also went missing.

But, as Kieran returns to his childhood home with his new family in tow, the past resurfaces when a woman is found murdered after digging into the 15-year-old mystery.

With the community once again rocked by tragedy, the investigation not only threatens to uncover old mysteries, but also reveals a secret killer amongst them.

The Survivors | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As well as a gripping plot, this new show also boasts a stellar cast, with Australian actor Charlie Vickers playing the main character, Kieran Elliot. Viewers might know Charlie as Sauron in the Prime Video TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. He’s also been in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Palm Beach and Medici.

Meanwhile, Yerin Ha plays Kieran’s partner Mia. She is best known as Sophie Baek in Netflix period drama Bridgerton and has also starred in Dune: Prophecy, Halo, Bad Behaviour and Troppo.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Charlie Vickers as Kieran. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

"The show’s themes are grief and loss," says showrunner Tony Ayres. "What I also love about the series is that big emotions play out in this big landscape. That’s why Tasmania works so well. It’s at an emotionally operatic scale.

"The show is a Trojan horse," adds Ayres. "It’s a family melodrama disguised as a murder mystery because the things that are really at its heart are things like a son wanting his mother’s love, and the mother who can’t afford to give it because her whole world might fall apart."

All six episodes of The Survivors are now available worldwide on Netflix.