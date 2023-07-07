The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama

From producers of Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers and Anatomy of a Scandal comes a brand new book-to-TV adaptation, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. This Prime Video original series is coming to the streaming service as part of its summer TV lineup.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is the debut novel of Australian author Holly Ringland that was released in 2018 and became an international bestseller. Her decade-spanning story will be told as a seven-part limited series, which is going to be directed by Safe Harbour director Glendyn Ivin.

When can you expect the TV show to premiere and who is starring in it? Read on to find out everything we know about The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Prime Video debuts The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Friday, August 4. Three episodes of the seven-episode series are going to be available to stream immediately. After that, one episode will be released weekly until the finale on September 1.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart plot

Here is the synopsis for the TV adaptation of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart:

"Based on Holly Ringland's best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family's past. Set against Australia's breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice's journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves."

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart cast

The titular character of Alice Hart is going to be played by Alycia Debnam-Carey, who is best known for her role as Alicia Clark in Fear the Walking Dead, as well as for roles in Saint X and The 100.

Playing Alicia's grandmother, June Hart, is going to be Sigourney Weaver, a Hollywood icon who has starred in the Alien franchise, Ghostbusters and, most recently, Avatar: The Way of Water and Master Gardener.

Then there is Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers) as Sally Morgan, Leah Purcell (Wentworth) as Twig North and Frankie Adams (The Expanse) as Candy Blue.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Alexander England (How to Please a Woman), Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Sebastian Zurita (Como Sobrevivir Soltero), Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Xavier Samuel (Elvis).

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart trailer

Prime Video has released a couple of trailers for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which certainly ratchet up the intrigue for the series. Watch both directly below:

How to watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is a Prime Video original series, so it is streaming exclusively on the platform. That means if you want to watch it you need to have an Amazon Prime subscription, which automatically signs you up for Prime Video.

In addition to access to the Prime Video library and original series like The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and more, an Amazon Prime account also gives you online shopping deals and delivery perks.