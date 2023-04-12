Saint X: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the psychological mystery

Hulu has had tremendous success with book adaptations over the last few years. The Handmaid's Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People, Nine Perfect Strangers and Conversations With Friends have struck a chord with audiences and even been widely acclaimed by critics, too. So it's little surprise that the streaming service has decided to turn Alexis Schaitkin's 2020 novel Saint X into its own mini-series.

Leila Gestein, who previously created Hart of Dixie and wrote on The Handmaid's Tale, developed, produced and is the head writer of Saint X, while Mudbound and Empire director Dee Rees has overseen several episodes, including the pilot of the psychological mystery drama.

But what is Saint X actually about? When is it being released? And is there a trailer that’ll immediately make you intrigued about the show? Take a look below to find out.

Saint X debuts on Hulu on Wednesday, April 26.

But Hulu isn't just airing the first episode that night. The opening three episodes of Saint X are going to be immediately available. The remaining five episodes will follow on the subsequent Wednesdays, with Saint X concluding on Wednesday, May 31.

Saint X is arriving for UK audiences on June 7 on Disney Plus.

Saint X trailer

Hulu has released a trailer for Saint X, which shows how the streamer has spared no expense in creating the titular, picture-perfect Caribbean vacation spot. However, things quickly take a dark twist on the Thomas' family vacation, starting a ripple effect that’s still being felt years later. Take a look at the trailer for Saint X below:

Saint X cast

Saint X has a strong ensemble of actors at its disposal to tell its engrossing story.

Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey plays Emily Thomas. She's joined by The Good Fight's Josh Bonzie as Clive "Gogo" Richardson, Linoleum's West Duchovny as Alison Thomas, and School's Out Forever's Jayden Elijah as Edwin.

Other cast members include As The World Turns' Michael Park as Bill Thomas, Breaking Bad's Betsy Brandt as Mia Thomas, Malory Towers' Bre Francis as Sara, and newcomer Kenlee Anaya Townsend as Claire.

Saint X plot

By this point you're probably wondering, what happens in Saint X? Well, Hulu's official description says "the series, which is told via multiple timelines, upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman's mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation create a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth."

Schaitkin's novel follows Claire, who is just 7 years old when her college-age sister Alison goes missing on the final night of their holiday at Saint X. After searching for several days, Alison's body is found. Two male employees from the resort are arrested, but with little evidence to prove their guilt, they're released. At the same time, Claire's death and the unknown details around it turns it into tabloid news, which tears the rest of the family apart.

Over a decade later, with Claire now living in New York City, she runs into one of the men suspected of killing her sister. As a result, Claire starts to investigate Alison's death all over again, while she also starts to wonder who exactly her sister was, all as she follows the man who might have been involved in her death. Just how close the adaptation is to the books remains to be seen, though.

What we do know is that Hulu's adaptation of Saint X will be told from several different perspectives and follow various timelines. This will allow it to dive into numerous themes of grief, privilege, class, family, media, community, and race in an authentic and detailed manner, while also taking a fresh approach to mystery and thriller genres.

How to watch Saint X

As a Hulu original series, a subscription to Hulu is required in order to watch Saint X. There are multiple ways to get access to Hulu's content though. First, you can sign up directly for the streaming service; you can also pair it with live TV with the aptly named Hulu with Live TV. There is also the option to bundle the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus through the Disney Bundle, which gives you all three for a single, discounted monthly rate.

When Saint X premieres for UK audiences in June, it is going to be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus, so a subscription to that service is going to be necessary.