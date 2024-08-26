The Spot: cast, plot and everything we know about the Kate Winslet drama

Kate Winslet has truly become a megastar on the big and small screen, as the actress is both an Oscar and Emmy winner. Now she's lined up her next TV project, teaming with Full Circle creator Ed Solomon and production company A24 for the new drama series The Spot.

In addition to Full Circle, Solomon wrote the script for other recent Steven Soderbergh projects, No Sudden Move and Mosaic, as well as the classic sci-fi comedy Men in Black. A24, meanwhile, may be best known for their movies (examples this year include Sing Sing, Civil War and Love Lies Bleeding), but they've also been behind some acclaimed TV series, like Beef, The Sympathizer and Sunny. Is The Spot their next big TV hit?

Here's what you need to know about it.

There is no release date for The Spot at this time, though we do know that whenever The Spot premieres it is going to stream on Hulu for US audiences. In all likelihood, that means The Spot is going to stream on Disney Plus in the UK, but that's not confirmed at this time.

If you want to make sure you'll be able to watch The Spot whenever it premieres, you can sign up for Hulu now and in the meantime enjoy its other original programming, including Only Murders in the Building, The Bear and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The Spot cast

Winslet is going to headline The Spot (she is also serving as a producer on the series), playing a successful surgeon who worries that she is responsible for a hit-and-run that caused the death of a child and is determined to find the truth. Winslet's previous TV roles include The Regime and Mare of Easttown, while her movie credits include Titanic, her Oscar-winning role in The Reader and the upcoming movie Lee.

There are no other confirmed cast members for The Spot at this time. We'll keep this post updated as new additions are announced.

The Spot plot

Here is the official synopsis for The Spot:

"When a successful surgeon (Winslet) and her schoolteacher husband begin to suspect that she may be responsible for a child's hit-and-run death, their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal."

The Spot trailer

Production on The Spot hasn't even begun, so it'll be a while before a trailer for the series is available. But when it does, we'll add it right here.