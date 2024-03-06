Sing Sing: trailer, cast and everything we know about the Colman Domingo movie

Colman Domingo is coming off a hot year in 2023, having starred in Rustin and The Color Purple musical. Now the Oscar nominee is set to star in the new movie Sing Sing.

The new 2024 movie making a summer splash sees Domingo portray a man imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit. However, refusing to lose himself completely, he joins a theater group in prison where he comes across one inmate who fashions himself as an outsider. As the two men get to know each other and the theater group rallies behind the idea of staging their own production, their journeys of resiliency, strength and transformation come to light. Inspired by a true story, Sing Sing looks to be a standout movie in a season usually reserved for action blockbusters.

Here's everything we know about Sing Sing.

There is no exact release date for Sing Sing just yet, but we do know that it is slated to release exclusively in US movie theaters in July. At the time of publication, we don't have a UK release date, but will pass along the update as information becomes available.

Sing Sing is making its rounds on the film festival circuit first. It debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2023, and is set to premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 8, then at the Miami Film Festival on April 7.

Sing Sing plot

Here is the official synopsis of Sing Sing:

"Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men. When a wary outsider joins the group, the men decide to stage their first original comedy, in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors."

Check out this news story on the true story that inspired Sing Sing.

Sing Sing cast

Once more, Sing Sing stars Colman Domingo. The actor has become quite the force in Hollywood in recent years, winning an Emmy for his role in Euphoria, and appearing in other things such as Fear the Walking Dead, Candyman and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Joining Colman are Clarence Maclin and Sean Dino Johnson, who both have real-life experiences with being transformed in prison through the theater program at Sing Sing. For both Maclin and Johnson, Sing Sing serves as their big screen debuts.

Helping to round the main cast are Paul Raci, who received an Oscar nomination for Sound of Metal, and Sean San José, who appeared in The Other Barrio.

Sing Sing trailer

The trailer for the movie certainly leaves us intrigued and ready to tune in upon its wide release.

Director Greg Kwedar

Kwedar doesn't have a ton of features listed on his resume, boasting only Sing Sing and Transpecos. However, he has directed a number of shorts and has been the recipient of several awards on the film festival circuit.