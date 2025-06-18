Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Bruce Springsteen biopic

Jeremy Allen White in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

The movies about music icons continue, with the 2025 new movie Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere telling the story of “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen. Specifically, this movie will detail the making of Springsteen’s sixth album, Nebraska, while also detailing parts of Springsteen’s life that helped define him.

The music biopic genre has been a popular one this century, with the likes of Bob Dylan (A Complete Unknown), Elvis Presley (Elvis), Aretha Franklin (Respect), Freddie Mercury (Bohemian Rhapsody) Elton John (Rocketman), Brian Wilson (Love & Mercy), Johnny Cash (Walk the Line) and Ray Charles (Ray) being chronicled. While Springsteen himself doesn’t have an official credit on the movie, reports indicate that he was involved in bringing his story to the screen.

Read on for more info on Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, from when it’s coming out to who is starring in the movie.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere premieres exclusively in movie theaters on October 24.

That puts the movie right in the middle of awards season, where it hopes to be the latest music biopic to garner some Oscar attention, after recent efforts like A Complete Unknown, Elvis and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere cast

Jeremy Allen White heads from the kitchen to the recording studio, as the Emmy-winning star of The Bear takes on the role of Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere. White is best known for his TV roles (which also include Shameless), but he also starred in the “Certified Fresh” movie The Iron Claw.

The Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere cast features quite the supporting cast, including Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) as Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser (The Luckiest Man in America) as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Stephen Graham (Adolescence) as Springsteen’s father, Doug; Odessa Young (The Damned) as Springsteen’s love interest, Faye; Gaby Hoffman (Zero Day) as Springsteen’s mother, Adele; Marc Maron (Stick) as Chuck Plotkin; and David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) as Columbia executive Al Teller.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere plot

The movie is based on the Warren Zanes book, Deliver Me from Nowhere, which has been adapted for the big screen by Scott Cooper. Here is the official synopsis:

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. Recorded on a four-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works — a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere trailer

Watch the trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere right here:

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Scott Cooper movies

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere director Scott Cooper’s breakout movie was about a fictional music star in Crazy Heart, so he has some experience in that department as he tackles a story about one of the most iconic musicians of the 20th century.

Here’s a look at Cooper’s full list of feature directing credits to date:

Crazy Heart (2009)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Black Mass (2015)

Hostiles (2017)

Antlers (2021)

The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere behind the scenes

20th Century Studios is behind Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, with Bluegrass Films and Gotham Group onboard as production companies.

Producers on the movie include Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson and Scott Stuber.