The Luckiest Man in America: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

Game shows have always been popular in America, giving people hope that they can win big, potentially life-changing money. But what happens when someone attempts to game the game show? That’s the subject of The Luckiest Man in America, which is based on a true story.

That story is of Paul Michael Larson, who in 1984 would take part in what the movie is describing as “the most infamous episode in game show history” as he played a game of Press Your Luck (the one where contestants go “no Whammy, no Whammy,”).

Get all the details you need on The Luckiest Man in America below.

Audiences can watch The Luckiest Man in America in US movie theaters on April 4. At this time there aren’t any details on the movie playing in the UK or elsewhere internationally.

April 4 looks to be a good weekend for indie movies serving as counter programming to the Minecraft movie, as other titles coming out that weekend include Freaky Tales, Hell of a Summer and A Nice Indian Boy.

The Luckiest Man in America cast

Paul Walter Hauser stars in The Luckiest Man in America as Larson. An Emmy-winning actor for Black Bird, Hauser is also known for Cobra Kai, The Instigators, Richard Jewell, I, Tonya, BlackKklansman and he is set to appear in 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

IFC also lists Walton Goggins (Fallout), Shamier Anderson (Invasion), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck) and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as part of the main cast.

But there are few more recognizable names in the movie, per IMDb and that we spotted in the trailer, including Brian Geraghty (1923), Patti Harrison (The Electric State), Shaunette Renee Wilson (The Resident) and Johnny Knoxville (Jackass).

The Luckiest Man in America plot

Written by Maggie Briggs and Samir Oliveros, here is the official synopsis for The Luckiest Man in America:

“Based on a true story, The Luckiest Man in America is set in May 1984, when an unemployed ice cream truck driver from Ohio steps onto the game show Press Your Luck harboring a big secret: the key to endless amounts of money. His winning streak is threatened when the bewildered executives in the control room start to uncover his real motivations.”

The Luckiest Man in America trailer

Watch the trailer for The Luckiest Man in America right here:

The Luckiest Man in America director

In addition to co-writing the script, Samir Oliveros is the director of The Luckiest Man in America. This is Oliveros’ second feature directing credit, with his debut coming with the movie Bad Lucky Goat (2017).

The Luckiest Man in American behind the scenes

The production companies behind The Luckiest Man in America are Plenty Good and Exemplary Films Corporation, in association with Fabula, Jaguar Bite and Tucci & Company. IFC Films is the US distributor for the movie.

Amanda Freedman is the producer, though Hauser and filmmaker Pablo Larrain are among the executive producers.