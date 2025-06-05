Stephen King stories have been behind some all-time great movies (Carrie, The Shining, The Shawshank Redemption, to name just a few). Do we have a new entry to that list with The Life of Chuck?

Based on a novella by King, The Life of Chuck is in the category of the author’s non-scary work (Shawshank, The Green Mile, etc.). With a starry ensemble and plenty of strong reviews, there is a lot of buzz around this 2025 summer indie movie that should catch the attention of movie fans.

If you’re one of them, here is everything you need to know about how to watch The Life of Chuck.

How to watch The Life of Chuck in movie theaters

The Life of Chuck is now playing in select US movie theaters in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and San Francisco. The movie will be released nationwide in the US starting June 13.

The wait is a bit longer for those in the UK, as The Life of Chuck is booked for an August 22 premiere in UK cinemas.

To find out where and when The Life of Chuck is playing in your area, you can visit the movie’s website or Fandango. In both cases you’ll be shown all of the movie theaters in your area where The Life of Chuck is playing and the available showtimes. You can then purchase your tickets for any available time directly through these sites (or the Fandango app).

Another option, especially if you have a particular movie theater that you like going to, is to sign up for a movie theater subscription or membership program. These offerings (available from a range of US and UK movie theaters) not only let you know what is playing at your favorite theater, but gives you free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets to save money. Plus there are usually deals on concessions as well.

Is The Life of Chuck streaming?

No, you cannot stream The Life of Chuck at this time.

There are no confirmed details about The Life of Chuck’s at-home viewing plans, though we can make a strong educated guess that the movie will first be made available to buy or rent through digital on-demand platforms before hitting a major streaming service (as most movies these days do).

When more details about watching The Life of Chuck on streaming are announced we’ll share them here.

What else to know about The Life of Chuck

Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, who has previously directed movies based on Stephen King’s work Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, here is the official synopsis for The Life of Chuck:

“From the hearts and minds of Stephen King and Mike Flanagan comes The Life of Chuck, the extraordinary story of an ordinary man. This unforgettable, genre-bending tale celebrates the life of Charles 'Chuck' Krantz as he experiences the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us.”

Tom Hiddleston stars as Chuck Krantz, while the rest of the ensemble features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay, Mark Hamill, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, David Dastmalchian, Harvey Guillén, Q’orianka Kilcher and Matthew Lillard.

Reviews for The Life of Chuck have been good, with it being scored at an 87% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication.

Get a sneak peek at The Life of Chuck by watching the trailer directly below: