The Running Man: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Glen Powell movie

Glen Powell is taking the baton from Arnold Schwarzenegger in a remake of the 1987 movie The Running Man that is set to be among the slate of 2025 new movies, and another adaptation of a Stephen King story this year.

The Running Man is one of four King stories that are getting the big screen treatment. The others are The Monkey, The Life of Chuck and The Long Walk. That’s not including IT: Welcome to Derry, which is a new TV show centered around King’s iconic and terrifying clown. All this clearly indicates that King’s work remains timeless.

But what does this new take on The Running Man have in store for audiences and when can they expect to watch it? Read on for everything you need to know about the movie.

The Running Man runs into movie theaters (sorry, had to do it) on November 7 worldwide. In addition to being shown in traditional formats, The Running Man will also be playing in premium formats 4DX and IMAX.

While you wait for the new movie’s release, you can watch the original The Running Man for free on Tubi or on Paramount Plus and AMC Plus.

The Running Man cast

Powell is set to play the main character in The Running Man, down-on-his-luck father Ben Richards, who opts to compete in a deadly reality TV show. This is the latest high-profile role for Powell, who in recent years has starred in big-time movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, Anyone But You and Twisters. He also stars in the new TV series Chad Powers coming to Hulu.

A strong cast of supporting players star alongside Powell in The Running Man, including William H. Macy (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Lee Pace (Foundation), Emilia Jones (CODA), Michael Cera (The Phoenician Scheme), Daniel Ezra (All American), Jayme Lawson (Sinners), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two).

Image 1 of 2 Josh Brolin in The Running Man (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Colman Domingo in The Running Man (Image credit: Paramount Picutres)

The Running Man plot

Michael Ball and Edgar Wright penned this adaptation of King’s novel. Here is the official synopsis from Paramount:

“In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television — a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian, to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite — and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.”

The Running Man trailer

Watch the official trailer for The Running Man right here:

The Running Man | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Edgar Wright, Glen Powell - YouTube Watch On

Edgar Wright movies

Edgar Wright is best known for his Cornetto trilogy with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, but the director has quite the resume, as you can see below:

A Fistful of Fingers (1995)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010)

The World’s End (2013)

Baby Driver (2017)

The Sparks Brothers (2021)

Last Night in Soho (2021)

The Running Man behind the scenes

Paramount Pictures is the studio behind The Running Man, making it in association with Domain Entertainment, A Kinberg Genre and Complete Fiction Production. The movie’s producers are Simon Kinberg, Nira Park and Edgar Wright.