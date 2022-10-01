Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes — cast, plot and everything we know

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes has just started filming for release in 2024.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is produced by Disney Studios extends the successful film franchise which began in 1968 with Charlton Heston leading the cast of The Planet Of The Apes. The last movie in cinemas was War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes stars Owen Teague (It), Freya Allen (The Witcher) and Peter Macon (The Orville), and is directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner trilogy) and is set well after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is about to start filming so we're expecting the movie to arrive in cinemas worldwide on in 2024. As it's produced by Disney's 20th Century Studios we also expect the movie to launch on streaming service Disney Plus at some point. We'll of course update on the worldwide release date as soon as we can.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes plot

The plot of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is being kept strictly under wraps at the moment but one thing we do know is that the story will pick up many years after the conclusion of the last movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes cast

Only three cast members of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have so far been announced, although we're still to get news on their characters. Here's a rundown of the three cast we know of at the moment...

Owen Teague

Owen starred in the TV series Bloodline plus the scary horrors It and It: Chapter Two. He’s also appeared in The Stand, Montana Story, Locke & Key and the series Mrs Fletcher.

Owen Teague takes a central role. (Image credit: Getty)

Freya Allan

Freya is best known as Ciri in The Witcher. She starred in the series The Third Day, alongside Jude Law and Naomie Harris, and has had roles in the miniseries The War of the Worlds, Gunpowder Milkshake and Into the Badlands.

Freya Allan also stars in this new Planet of The Apes movie. (Image credit: Getty)

Peter Macon

Peter plays Lt. Commander Bortus in the sci-fi comedy show The Orville. He starred in the US series Shameless and voices Preston Lloyd in the animation Family Guy. Peter has also appeared in SEAL Team and NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Who will Peter Macon play in the movie? (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes?

As Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is in its early stages of production a trailer has yet to be released. We'll of course put on here once a trailer arrives.

A brief history of The Planet Of The Apes franchise

The first Planet of the Apes movie arrived in 1968. It was loosely based on the cultish 1963 sci-fi novel by French author Pierre Boulle (opens in new tab) called La Planette Des Singes (English book translation Planet of The Apes (opens in new tab)). This 1968 movie starred Charlton Heston as astronaut George Taylor and became a huge worldwide blockbuster in the late Sixties and is considered one of the classic sci-fi movies of all time. The monkey and ape make-up and costumes won many awards including Oscars. The movie followed a spaceship crew that crash-landed on a planet in the distant future where talking apes were the dominant species and humans were enslaved.

The original movie was followed swiftly by Beneath the Planet of the Apes in 1970, Escape from the Planet of the Apes the following year, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes in 1972 and Battle for the Planet of the Apes in 1973. Charlton Heston only appeared in the original movie and briefly in Beneath the Planet of the Apes but the other movies also featured original stars such as Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter and Maurice Evans as apes Cornelius, Zira and Dr Zeus. These movies spawned a TV series in 1974 and an animated series in 1975.

In 2001, the original movie was remade by director Tim Burton, starring Mark Wahlberg as Captain Leo Davidson alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Tim Roth and Michael Clarke Duncan. Charlton Heston made a cameo in the film. There were later movies too with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011, starring James Franco and Andy Serkis, who played Caesar. Serkis reprised the role in 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, which also starred Gary Oldman, and the last 2017 movie War for the Planet of the Apes, with Woody Harrelson.

Charlton Heston as astronaut Taylor (on left) in the 1968 movie. (Image credit: Alamy)

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is created by Disney's 20th Century Studios and filming got underway in 2022 under the direction of Wes Ball, famous for The Maze Runner trilogy.

Steve Asbell, President 20th Century Studios said, “Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy. With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”