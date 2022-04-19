The Witcher season 3: cast, plot and everything we know so far

We'll be tossing a coin to our Witcher again in the near future, as The Witcher season 3 is in production

Netflix announced that The Witcher's third series had entered production in early April, posting the above behind-the-scenes image that showed Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan back in costume.

There were big reveals in The Witcher season 2 about Ciri's capabilities, and we're sure we'll be learning even more about her powers and seeing the trio take on even more horrible beasts when the epic fantasy saga continues.

Here's everything we know about The Witcher season 3 so far...

Given production on The Witcher season 3 only started in April and the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin will arrive later this year, we don’t think we’ll be seeing the third season arriving anytime soon.

It took two years for the second season to arrive, which gives the strong impression that we’ll be seeing the third materializing at some point in December 2023.

The Witcher season 3 cast

Geralt will continue to safeguard Ciri in season 3. (Image credit: Netflix/ Susie Allnutt)

Naturally, you can't have The Witcher without our core characters, and we know that Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) will all be back in the next series.

Now that Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer) has realized what Ciri is truly capable of, we’d expect to see her and her fellow mages returning in the next series.

We also expect to see Geralt's fellow Witchers Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), Lambert (Paul Bullion) and Coen (Yasen Atour) return after surviving their ordeal in Kaer Morhen during the season finale of the first series.

As far as new faces go, Netflix has revealed the identity of four new actors who are joining the show for season 3.

Welcome to the Continent! We’re thrilled to introduce our new cast of royals, warriors, and outlaws making their debut in #TheWitcher Season 3. pic.twitter.com/WKsmt2dK1uApril 14, 2022 See more

Robbie Amell (Upload, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City) is playing Gallatin, a born fighter who leads a guerrilla army fighting on behalf of the Nilfgaardian Empire. His loyalty to his own people, the Scoia’tael, is set to bring him into conflict with Francesca.

Next up is Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings). Their character, Milva, is a talented human huntress who has been adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest.

Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!, Fleabag) is on hand as the royal playboy, Prince Radovid. Radovid is the younger brother of King Vizimir who inadvertently finds himself a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence who brings a drunken charm to the game of politics.

Finally, there’s Christelle Elwin (Half Bad). Christelle is playing Mistle whose part of a misfit teenage gang called 'The Rats'. Netflix tells us that Mistle is out for revenge for something until a chance encounter changes her path.

One actor who isn’t sure whether they’ll be returning is Bridgerton season 2 star Adjoa Andoh. She plays High Priestess Nenneke, one of Geralt’s old friends.

Adjoa Andoh has thrown doubt on her return in the upcoming season. (Image credit: Netflix/ Susie Allnutt)

Whilst speaking to the RadioTimes , she revealed that she was unsure whether she’d be back next series.

Adjoh said: “We’ll see. The books are so huge. And they’ve gone so many different ways in the stories. Nenneke is in the books a lot. But it depends what they want to do with this version of it.

“It’s totally about what the creators of the show want to do with the material from the books and how they want to swing that, and so we’ll wait and see.”

The Witcher season 3 plot

We already knew that this forthcoming season was based on Time of Contempt, the second novel in Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher series thanks to a tweet from the showrunner, Lauren Hissrich.

Netflix’s logline for the series elaborates on what that means for the next season. It reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

If you're interested in finding out the specifics of that plot, be sure to check out our guide explaining how to read The Witcher books in order.

Is there a trailer?

Since The Witcher season 3 is only just filming now, it's unlikely that we'll be seeing a trailer for the next season for a while just yet. We will add one to this guide as soon as it is released.