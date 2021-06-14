'The Witcher' season 2 on Netflix release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Now that filming on The Witcher season 2 has wrapped, fans are desperate for more info on Netflix's hit adaptation. Season 1 was amongst the most-watched shows of 2019 and was loved by fantasy and video game fans alike, so it's no surprise plenty of people are excited for The Witcher season 2!

The first season left us with plenty of unanswered questions, as Yennefer's fate is unknown, Nilfgaard's army is defeated (for now at least), and Geralt of Rivia is finally united with his Child of Surprise. So we're sure there's plenty to look forward to in the future.

Where will season 2 take us? Here's everything we know so far...

When is The Witcher season 2 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher season 2 will land in the final quarter of 2021, although they haven't been much more specific than that! This means we can expect it to drop on Netflix between October and December. We'd bet on a release sometime in December, as that's when the first season dropped back in 2019.

The extended delay has been caused by several gaps in production over the last year. The series was forced to halt production in March and was affected again in November following some positive Covid test results.

In addition to this, lead actor Henry Cavill suffered a hamstring injury and had to take a break from filming. But an Instagram update suggests he's on the up, with the actor writing, "We are in lockdown here in the UK so I'm using my once a day outdoor exercise to go for my first jog since my hamstring injury! (More on that another time).

"It wasn't fast, and it certainly was far, but it has been a major step in my recovery, and my first step to getting back into the groove after a Christmas that may have involved more than a few cups of mulled wine, and an exceptionally fat Turkey."

Who stars in The Witcher season 2?

Many cast members will be reprising their role in the second season, so fans will see the likes of Anna Shaffer, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Lars Mikkelson, and Terence Maynard back on their screens very soon.

There are some new faces joining the cast too. Peaky Blinders star Paul Bullion will play Lambert in the new season, Young Wallander's Yasen Atour joins as Coën, and Game of Thrones star will play Nivellen. So there's a great lineup to look forward to over the coming episodes!

What will happen in The Witcher season 2?

Netflix has already released a synopsis of season two. It reads, "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.

"While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside." Sounds intense!

We do know that there are four new Witchers on the way to the show. Since we're apparently spending some time at Witcher training ground, Kaer Morhen in season 2, it makes sense that we'll be seeing multiple monster hunters showing up.

Ciri (Freya Allan) is set to be a major player in The Witcher season 2. (Image credit: Netflix / JAY MAIDMENT)

When the second series (finally!) wrapped production earlier this year, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also teased that there were "plenty of new characters and storylines and, of course, monsters to explore as well."

We also got a sneaky preview of what's to come for Ciri thanks to a new teaser during Netflix Geeked Week. At just 12 seconds long, it doesn't give much away, but we got a few glimpses of Freya Allan in action as Ciri, as well as a mysterious dagger and some cryptic runes. Clearly, Netflix doesn't want to give anything away just yet!

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYwJune 11, 2021 See more

Expect more details (and potentially a more precise release date!) at WitcherCon on July 9, 2021. For those not in the know, WitcherCon is a virtual event that will see Netflix teaming up with The Witcher video game developers CD Projekt Red for a deep dive into the upcoming show. This means exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interactive panels and breaking news from The Witcher season 2 should be on its way shortly!