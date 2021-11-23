'The Witcher: Blood Origin': cast, plot, and everything we know

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' is set hundreds of years before Geralt of Rivia's adventures on The Continent.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is one of many spin-offs on the way from Netflix's epic fantasy saga that's currently in development.

Unlike The Witcher, this prequel won't see us following Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) on his travels. The Witcher: Blood Origin will instead expand on the history of the world that the Netflix series takes place in.

If you want to learn more about why monsters started appearing on The Continent, and where the various Witcher orders came from, you'll want to check out this mini-series when it drops on Netflix.

Here's everything we know about The Witcher: Blood Origin so far...

We don't have an exact release date for The Witcher: Blood Origin just yet, but we at least know that production is well underway.

On Nov. 21, showrunner Declan de Barra announce that filming on the fantasy prequel had wrapped. Given the amount of post-production required to bring the world of The Witcher to life, we bet it'll be a while before we get a release date for the series.

And that’s a wrap on The Witcher - Blood Origin! First slate to last… pic.twitter.com/Cd1mZslBAtNovember 21, 2021 See more

How many episode will 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' have?

Blood Origin is a limited prequel, with six episodes planned for the upcoming series. If that's disappointing, don't worry; there's loads more Witcher content still to come.

What is 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' about?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the original Netflix series that will tell a story set far before the events we've seen in the books or the Netflix shows so far and will reveal some of The Continent's history.

Netflix's official logline for the limited series is: "In an elven world 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merge to become one — and the very first Witcher arises."

Witcher creator Andrzej Sapkowski is on board as a creative consultant and The Witcher showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, is acting as an executive producer on the series.

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' cast

The two biggest names attached to the prequel series are: Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scian, a surviving member of a group of elves on a personal quest, and Sir Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor.

First look at @LennyHenry as Chief Druid Balor in 'The Witcher: Blood Origin" (via @DailyMailTV) pic.twitter.com/rHIIeso5wfSeptember 19, 2021 See more

The Witcher: Blood Origin also stars Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, Sophia Brown as Éile, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, comedian Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, Jacob-Collins-Levy, Nathaniel Curtis, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, and Zach Wyatt.

Jodie Turner-Smith was originally cast as Éile, but she was forced to leave the show due to scheduling conflicts back in April 2021 leaving Netflix to recast the role.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet; we'll add a trailer to his guide as and when one becomes available.

At the end of September, Declan de Barra did offer up a tongue-in-cheek set tour. He doesn't exactly give much away and jokes about having genetically engineered the monsters that appear in the show, but it's still a fun teaser for the new show