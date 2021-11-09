'The Witcher' boss Lauren Hissrich teases the next animated movie

The Witcher's showrunner has shared a little more info about what we can expect from the next animated film in Netflix's ever-growing fantasy franchise!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said that the next anime movie to follow The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be set "way, way, way in the future".

She added, "I hope that the anime is a little bit more of a standalone project that will bring new eyes onto the franchise, but also really be able to stand out there on its own."

Witcher fans looking for plot specifics will be disappointed, though, as Hissrich explained that she has "no idea what it will be, 'cause we're just now getting started on it."

However, Hissrich did reveal that the two writers working on the new anime have "been on the staff from the beginning", much like how Nightmare of the Wolf writer Beau DeMayo worked on The Witcher.

Hissrich continued: "Everyone is getting to work on the pieces of the project they're passionate about. That has been really, really fun to see, allowing people to own parts of The Witcher themselves in the same way that I am."

Nightmare of the Wolf, the first animated Witcher feature was the first expansion of the Netflix original series and helped to introduce viewers to Vesemir. He is an older, more experienced Witcher set to appear in The Witcher season 2 (played by Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia). The animated movie explored Vesemir's origins and followed a younger version of the character voiced by Theo James.

Recently, we got the full trailer for The Witcher's second season. As if there wasn't enough Witcher content to look forward to, we also know there's a more family-friendly animated series in the work and the main show has already been confirmed for a third season!

The Witcher season 2 will air on Netflix on Dec. 17.