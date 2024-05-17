Shogun season 2: everything we know about the Japanese period drama

Shogun, one of the most acclaimed new TV shows of 2024, brilliantly adapted James Clavell's classic novel of warring lords in Feudal Japan. But despite the 10 episodes that we got wrapping up just about everything that Clavell covered in his book, the story of Shogun is not over yet.

FX has confirmed that not only is Shogun season 2 on the way, but so is Shogun season 3. After the series became FX's most watched show ever based on global hours streamed, it's not surprising they would want to continue to dive into this rich world of characters.

But if there are no other Shogun books, how is the story going to continue? And is there a timeline for when we are going to be getting new episodes? We've gathered everything we currently know about Shogun season 2 for you right here and will keep it updated as news comes out.

Shogun wrapped up its first 10 episodes as of April 23, 2024, but don't expect season 2 to come out for a good bit. As of right now there is no indication on when the series may return with new episodes, as FX said that "production timing has not been locked in."

So, in the meantime, you can either catch up or rewatch Shogun season 1 on Hulu in the US or on Disney Plus in the UK.

Shogun season 2 cast

As we're headed into uncharted territory with Shogun, we do not know exactly who is going to make up the cast for season 2. Though all signs seem to be pointing to Hiroyuki Sanada at least returning to his role of Toranaga.

It would also make sense if Cosmo Jarvis to reprise his role as John Blackthorne, but again nothing has been confirmed at this time.

We know for a fact that some fan favorite characters won't be back in season 2 (at least as characters alive in the present), as Anna Sawai's Mariko and Tadanobu Asano's Yabushige both died in the course of the first season.

Shogun season 2 plot

So with no road map to follow, how is Shogun season 2 crafting its story? FX has announced its plans to deploy a writer's room for the new season starting in summer 2024, with all major creatives from the show — Justin Marks, Rachel Kondo, Michaela Clavell and Sanada — working with the Clavell estate to develop the new seasons.

If you need a reminder on exactly what happened in Shogun, you can read our recaps by clicking on the links just to the side. Or for a quick summary, continue reading below:

Set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war, Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne, comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies.

At the end of the series, it is revealed that Toranaga was using Blackthorne to enact his plan that would allow him to claim the title of Shogun and bring about a new and lasting peace in Japan.

The next few seasons should explore how Toranaga goes about creating his vision for Japan, which is sure to face some obstacles from his fellow lords.

But we can only speculate for now, as we eagerly await to see where the creative team takes the story.

Shogun season 2 trailer

There is no trailer for Shogun season 2 at this time, and we're probably quite some time away from having one. But one is released online, we'll add it here.