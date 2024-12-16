Warfare: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Alex Garland co-directs the war movie with an Iraq War veteran.
Having a movie "based on a true story” is standard practice in Hollywood, but I don’t know if I can ever recall a movie saying that it is "based on the memory of the people who lived it" before. That’s how A24 is teasing their 2025 new movie, Warfare, a war story that was co-written and co-directed by an Iraq War veteran, alongside noted filmmaker Alex Garland.
A24 has become one of the most popular labels in Hollywood these days. Warfare is just one of many movies that A24 has planned for 2025, including Parthenope, The Legend of Ochi, The Smashing Machine and more.
In this post though, we have everything you need to know about their new movie Warfare. Read on for all the details we have so far.
Warfare release date
A24 has not set an official release date for Warfare, but it is planning a 2025 release date.
Warfare cast
As Warfare is set to follow an American Navy SEALs platoon, it has gathered a large ensemble of actors to make up the unit, filled with a number of recognizable and newer names. Take a look at the official Warfare cast list right here:
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
- Will Poulter (Dopesick)
- Cosmo Jarvis (Shogun)
- Kit Connor (Heartstoppers)
- Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country)
- Taylor John Smith (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark)
- Adain Bradley (The Bold and the Beautiful)
- Noah Centineo (The Recruit)
- Evan Holtzman (Hit Man)
- Henrique Zaga (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare)
- Joseph Quinn (Gladiator 2)
- Charles Melton (May December)
Warfare plot
Here is the official synopsis for Warfare:
“Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.”
Warfare trailer
A24 has released the intense official trailer for Warfare, which you can watch right here:
Alex Garland movies
This is the first directing credit for Mendoza (though he has a number of previous producer credits), but Garland has established himself as a notable director over the years, particularly in science fiction and action movies. Here is a look at Alex Garland’s feature directing credits to date:
- Ex Machina (2014)
- Annihilation (2018)
- Men (2022)
- Civil War (2024)
Just an FYI, Garland is also credited as a co-writer on another big 2025 movie, the zombie sequel 28 Years Later.
Warfare behind the scenes
In addition to A24, Warfare is a DNA Films production. Producers on the project are Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Matthew Penry-Davey and Peter Rice.
At this time we also know the movie is, unsurprisingly, going to be rated R in the US.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.