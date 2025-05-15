Americana: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Sydney Sweeney movie

A rare artifact becomes a hot commodity to a variety of people in the crime comedy Americana, which actually first screened back in 2023 but is officially joining the ranks of the 2025 new movies release schedule.

After receiving some early buzz at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival — including one comparing it to “an early Tarantino movie” — Americana looks to make its mark with general audiences with its wild antics and notable cast.

To find out more about all of that, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Americana in one place directly below.

Americana premieres exclusively in US movie theaters on August 22, where it hopes to be a late-arriving hidden gem to the summer movie slate.

We don’t have any info at this time about a UK release date for Americana.

Americana cast

A fun ensemble of actors make up the Americana cast, most notably led by Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney has become a major star after first breaking out in TV shows including Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects and The White Lotus, then with movies like Anyone But You and Immaculate.

The rest of the cast includes Emmy-winner Paul Walter Hauser (Blackbird, The Luckiest Man in America), singer Halsey (Sing 2, MaXXXine), Simon Rex (Red Rocket, Blink Twice), Eric Dane (Euphoria, Bad Boys: Ride or Die) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, Reservation Dogs).

Americana plot

Tony Tost wrote the script for Americana, here is the official synopsis:

“A gallery of dynamic characters clash over the possession of a rare Native American artifact in this wildly entertaining modern-day western. After the artifact falls onto the black market, a shy waitress with big dreams (Sydney Sweeney) teams up with a lovelorn military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain possession of it, putting them in the crosshairs of a ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) working on behalf of a Western antiquities dealer (Simon Rex). Bloodshed ensues when others join the battle, including the leader of an indigenous group (Zahn McClarnon) and a desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past (Halsey).”

Americana trailer

Watch the official trailer for Americana right here:

Americana (2025) Official Trailer – Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey - YouTube Watch On

Americana reviews

There are only a handful of reviews from Americana's 2023 premiere, but all of them are positive, as the movie has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score as of May 15.

Americana director

In addition to writing the script, Tony Tost directs Americana. This is Tost’s directorial debut. All of his previous credits are as a writer for TV shows Longmire, Damnation and The Terror.

Americana behind the scenes

Lionsgate is distributing Americana worldwide, but the movie is a production from BRON Studios and Saks Pictures Company, in association with Rhea Films and Hercules Film Fund/Creative Wealth Media Finance. Alex Saks is the producer on the movie.