The modern Disney classic Freaky Friday is getting a sequel at long last, as Freakier Friday is now available to watch, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan back for more laughs. If the 2025 new movie is high on your watch list, we’ve got all the info you need to watch Freakier Friday right now.

So, to find out when and where Freakier Friday is available, including if it is streaming, read on below.

How to watch Freakier Friday in movie theaters

Freakier Friday is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most of the world. Early access screenings take place on August 7 before the movie’s official release on August 8.

To find out when and where Freakier Friday is playing, you can check out Fandango. This platform (available as a website and app) allows users to see all of the movie theaters in their area where Freakier Friday is playing, as well as what showtimes are available. When you find the time and place that work best for you, you can also purchase your ticket directly through the site.

Another option, especially for those who have a particular movie theater that they like to frequent, is movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, in addition to providing all the info you need on when and where a movie is playing, these programs allow moviegoers to occasionally get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is Freakier Friday streaming?

Freakier Friday is not available to stream right now. The movie isn’t available to watch at home in any capacity.

There are no details as of yet for Freakier Friday’s at-home viewing plans, but we can make the educated guess that it will first pop up to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms, before it ultimately makes its streaming debut on Disney Plus.

We’ll update this post as any information about Freakier Friday’s streaming status becomes available. In the meantime, the original Freaky Friday movie starring Curtis and Lohan is streaming on Disney Plus right now.

What else to know about Freakier Friday

In addition to Curtis and Lohan reprising their roles as Tess and Anna, the Freakier Friday cast includes Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Mark Harmon, Manny Jacinto, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra from a script by Jordan Weiss, the synopsis of the movie reads: "Years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis, Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

Freakier Friday is officially “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get a peek at what’s in store with the movie by watching the Freakier Friday trailer right here: