How to watch Freakier Friday
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan return for the body-swap sequel, which is now playing.
The modern Disney classic Freaky Friday is getting a sequel at long last, as Freakier Friday is now available to watch, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan back for more laughs. If the 2025 new movie is high on your watch list, we’ve got all the info you need to watch Freakier Friday right now.
So, to find out when and where Freakier Friday is available, including if it is streaming, read on below.
How to watch Freakier Friday in movie theaters
Freakier Friday is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most of the world. Early access screenings take place on August 7 before the movie’s official release on August 8.
To find out when and where Freakier Friday is playing, you can check out Fandango. This platform (available as a website and app) allows users to see all of the movie theaters in their area where Freakier Friday is playing, as well as what showtimes are available. When you find the time and place that work best for you, you can also purchase your ticket directly through the site.
Another option, especially for those who have a particular movie theater that they like to frequent, is movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, in addition to providing all the info you need on when and where a movie is playing, these programs allow moviegoers to occasionally get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.
Is Freakier Friday streaming?
Freakier Friday is not available to stream right now. The movie isn’t available to watch at home in any capacity.
There are no details as of yet for Freakier Friday’s at-home viewing plans, but we can make the educated guess that it will first pop up to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms, before it ultimately makes its streaming debut on Disney Plus.
We’ll update this post as any information about Freakier Friday’s streaming status becomes available. In the meantime, the original Freaky Friday movie starring Curtis and Lohan is streaming on Disney Plus right now.
What else to know about Freakier Friday
In addition to Curtis and Lohan reprising their roles as Tess and Anna, the Freakier Friday cast includes Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Mark Harmon, Manny Jacinto, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
Directed by Nisha Ganatra from a script by Jordan Weiss, the synopsis of the movie reads: "Years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis, Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."
Freakier Friday is officially “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.
Get a peek at what’s in store with the movie by watching the Freakier Friday trailer right here:
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, , writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.
Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.
Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include Sinners, One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Michael Balderston on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.