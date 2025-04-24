Freakier Friday: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Freakier Friday is the movie sequel we have all been waiting for, as mother and daughter duo Jamie Lee Curtis (Tess) and Lindsay Lohan (Anna) are reunited for more body-swapping shenanigans.

The long-awaited follow-up to the 2003 hit movie Freaky Friday will once again see Tess and Anna swapping bodies after a palm reader predicts history is about to repeat itself. But, this time, there are two more characters caught up in the drama when Anna's daughter, Harper, and Anna's soon-to-be step-daughter, Lily, also find themselves living someone else's life.

Here is everything we know about Freakier Friday...

Tess and Anna are back to their body-swapping antics. (Image credit: Glen Wilson / © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Freakier Friday will land in theatres in both the UK and US on Friday, August 8, 2025.

A palm reading session predicts drama for Anna and Tess. (Image credit: Glen Wilson / © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Freakier Friday plot

Disney has confirmed the plot for the new movie and the official synopsis reads: “Freakier Friday is a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist. The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own (Harper) and a soon-to-be stepdaughter (Lily).

"As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

We also know that Harper will swap with her mother Anna — mirroring the original movie — while Lily will swap with Tess.

Family mix up - Harper will swap bodies with Anna while Lily will swap with Tess. (Image credit: Andrew Eccles / © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Freakier Friday cast

Fans of the original movie will be relieved to hear that most of the 2023 cast are back for the sequel. Both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will be reprising their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, while we also know Mark Harmon will be back as Anna's stepfather Ryan, and Chad Michael Murray will return as her high-school crush Jake.

Manny Jacinto has been announced to be playing the role of Anna's love interest in the second installment, while Stephen Tobolowsky is returning as high-school teacher Elton Bates.

Christina Vidal Mitchell and Haley Hudson will also be reprising the roles of Anna's friends, Maddie and Peg, with their band Pink Slip also reuniting for the new film.

Restaurant owners Rosalind Chao and Lucille Soong are also back as Pei-Pei and her mom.

New cast members include Julia Butters as Harper Coleman, Anna's 14-year-old daughter, and Sophia Hammons will play Lily Davies, Anna's soon-to-be 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Chad Michael Murray is back as Anna's high-school crush, Jake. (Image credit: Glen Wilson / © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Is there a trailer for Freakier Friday?

Yes! The trailer sees everyone waking up having swapped bodies with one another after a spooky palm reading session predicted that something bad was going to happen.

Cue plenty of hilarious moments as Tess and Anna once again navigate life as they pretend to be someone they're not.

You can watch the trailer below...