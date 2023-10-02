Anyone But You: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney rom com

Viewers already love Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, and now the two of them are going to be falling in love on screen as they star in the romantic comedy, Anyone But You.

This new movie hails from the director of Easy A and looks to offer the classic rom-com formula of enemies to friends to, presumably, a couple. There's also some fun backstory to the pairing of Powell and Sweeney, as there were rumors that the two were romantically involved, though both actors denied those rumors and have current relationships with other people.

But you will be able to see the two of them fall for each other in Anyone But You. Here is everything you need to know about the movie.

With a release date of December 15 in the US and UK, Anyone But You is set to help close out the year in movies in 2023.

It shares its release date with another big movie starring a major young star, as Timothee Chalament's Wonka also hits screens on December 15.

Anyone But You plot

With a script by Will Gluck and Ilana Wolpert, Anyone But You centers on two former arch-nemeses from college who are reunited years after graduation. For their own personal gains, they pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding.

Anyone But You cast

Glen Powell's star power has really risen in the last 10 years. Over that time he has starred in movies like The Expendables 3, Ride Along 2, Everybody Wants Some!! and Hidden Figures, but his most notable roles have come in the TV series Scream Queens and the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. He also has rom-com pedigree, starring in the charming Netflix movie Set It Up. Another one of his movies may come out in 2023, Hit Man, though no release plans have been announced.

Sydney Sweeney got her big break with a pair of hit series on HBO, first starring in Euphoria and then in the first season of The White Lotus; she earned Emmy nominations for her performance in each of those shows in 2022. Some of Sweeney's other credits to date include The Voyeurs, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sharp Objects and The Handmaid's Tale.

The supporting cast for Anyone But You consists of Alexandra Shipp (Barbie, tick, tick… Boom!), GaTa (Dave, House Party), Hadley Robinson (Winning Time, The Pale Blue Eye), Michelle Hurd (Star Trek: Picard, Blindspot), Dermot Mulroney (Scream VI, Shooting Stars), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever, Gran Turismo), Bryan Brown (Gods of Egypt) and Rachel Griffiths (The Wilds).

Anyone But You trailer

There is no trailer for Anyone But You right now. When one is available we'll be sure to add it here.

Will Gluck movies

Directing Anyone But You is Will Gluck, who got his start writing in TV (The Loop, Working) before he made the move to directing feature-length movies. Here is his list of directing credits to date: