House Party: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Lebron James reboot

The year was 1990 and in pop culture Janet Jackson’s "Escapade" was blasting on boomboxes, people were pumping up their Reebok shoes and in terms of hairstyles, the bigger the better. Another sign of the times was the cult classic House Party. For many, it stands as a symbol of their younger days. At any moment, they can recall a line or segment from the movie and then find themselves letting loose a smile or faint laugh.

We actually still get a kick thinking about a young Martin Lawrence being told in the movie that he has "dragon breath." And we can’t be the only ones who have actually done the Kid 'n Play dance routine at a party or two (even as a joke). It’s in the vein of such nostalgia that many would-be viewers will be watching the Lebron James produced reboot when it starts streaming this summer.

Here’s everything we know about the House Party reboot.

The new House Party film is set to debut on Thursday, July 28, on HBO Max.

As of now, there is no official word as to a UK release date. However, once that information becomes available, we’ll be sure to pass along the update.

House Party plot

The original House Party film follows a high school student named Kid, who, after a run-in with bullies and getting in trouble at school, is forbidden by his father from going to a house party that his best friend Play is hosting. However, due to Kid's teenage hormones and his fear of missing out, he sneaks out of his room and goes to the festivities. Unfortunately for him and Play, things take a series of disastrous turns.

In the reimagined version of House Party, Warner Brothers has described it by saying:

"When a pair of down on their luck house cleaners discover they're assigned to clean the mansion of Lebron James while he's overseas, they decide to make a life-changing decision to throw a giant party in a quest for immortality and some cash."

Based on the synopsis, we’d say the reboot sounds quite different from the original. This shouldn’t be too shocking when you learn that Emmy-nominated Atlanta writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori have been tasked with writing a brand new script for the movie.

House Party cast

Jacob Latimore and Karen Obilom in House Party (Image credit: HBO Max)

Leading the way for this new iteration of House Party are Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole. Latimore is best known for starring in projects like The Chi, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Black Nativity. Cole on the other hand is perhaps most recognizable for his work in Doctor Who, 61st Street and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

Other notable names featured in the film include Karen Obilom (Doom Patrol), DC Young Fly (Almost Christmas), Shakira Ja’nai Paye (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders), Andrew Santino (This is Us) and Bill Bellamy (Mr. Box Office).

House Party trailer

An official trailer for the new House Party film hasn’t been released yet, but we’ll be sure to post it once one becomes available.

House Party director

House Party will be directed by Grammy-Award winner Calmatic. While he’s gained notoriety for directing Lil Nas X’s video for the mega-hit "Old Town Road," this full-length film will mark his first major project in the cinematic world.

How to watch House Party

House Party will stream exclusively in the US on HBO Max, so you’ll need a subscription to the service to view it. No official word yet on which platform the movie will be released in the UK, but will provide an update once we know more information.

While we all wait for the premiere, you can rewatch the original House Party on HBO Max right now.