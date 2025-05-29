The Karate Kid franchise was revitalized with the Netflix original series Cobra Kai, but with Karate Kid: Legends, it is getting another movie to add to its legacy. But is Karate Kid: Legends streaming? Is it playing in movie theaters? We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Karate Kid: Legends right here.

Premiering in the 80s with Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita headlining the movies, The Karate Kid became an iconic part of 80s culture (and beyond, as Gen X and Millennials embraced the movies). Macchio and Morita starred in three movies together, while Morita then continued the franchise with The Next Karate Kid, which also starred Hilary Swank. Then the franchise went dormant for a while, until a 2010 reboot, with martial arts legend Jackie Chan taking on the mentor role. All of that will culminate in this 2025 new movie.

So whether you’re looking for the nostalgia of the original Karate Kid movies or are new to the franchise, here’s how, when and where to watch Karate Kid: Legends.

How to watch Karate Kid: Legends in movie theaters

Movie theaters are the only place that you can watch Karate Kid: Legends right now, as the movie is playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. It's one of the higher-profile 2025 summer blockbuster movies.

To find out exactly when and where you can watch Karate Kid: Legends near you, check out the official Karate Kid: Legends’ website or Fandango. On both sites, you can see all of the movie theaters in your area where the latest Karate Kid movie is playing, as well as all available showtimes. You can also purchase your Karate Kid: Legends tickets through these sites before you head out to the theater.

Frequent moviegoers may also want to look into movie theater subscriptions and membership plans. These programs (offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains) allow audiences to see all the movies that are playing at their favorite local theater and get access to free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other movie theater perks.

Is Karate Kid: Legends streaming?

No, you cannot stream Karate Kid: Legends right now, or watch it at home via digital on-demand.

There is no information at this time on how long Karate Kid: Legends will be playing exclusively in movie theaters. However, we can expect that the movie will first become available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms before it is eventually made available on a major streaming platform (Netflix most likely, where it can be paired with Cobra Kai, as Sony Pictures has an agreement with the streamer).

We’ll update this post as more information about Karate Kid: Legends’ at-home viewing plans is announced.

What else to know about Karate Kid: Legends

As we’ve discussed, Karate Kid: Legends is bringing back two notable members of its franchise in Macchio and Chan. Together they will work to train the latest karate kid, played by Ben Wang, for a big martial arts tournament in New York.

Here is the official synopsis for Karate Kid: Legends, from a script by Rob Lieber:

“When kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han, and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso, Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.”

Jonathan Entwistle is the director of Karate Kid: Legends.

Check out what critics are saying about Karate Kid: Legends on Rotten Tomatoes. But also see what’s in store yourself by watching the movie’s trailer right here: