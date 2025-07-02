Some of the biggest stars of the year (literally biggest) are the dinosaurs of Jurassic World Rebirth, which is now playing. If you’re excited for the latest in the long-running franchise, we’ve got everything you need to know on how to watch Jurassic World Rebirth right here.

As the name suggests, Rebirth is going to be a soft reboot for the franchise that began 30-plus years ago with Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and most recently wrapped up the trilogy of movies starring Chris Pratt. Jurassic World Rebirth will feature a whole new cast of characters, and a number of new dinosaurs.

We don’t want you to miss out on what Jurassic World Rebirth has in store, so here are all the details on where, when and how to watch the movie.

How to watch Jurassic World Rebirth in movie theaters

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing exclusively in movie theaters everywhere.

To find exactly where and when Jurassic World Rebirth is playing in your area, visit the movie’s official website or Fandango. These options allow you to see all of the theaters in your area where the movie is playing and what showtimes are available. You can also purchase your Jurassic World Rebirth tickets directly through either platform.

If you have a particular movie theater that you like to go to, another option to not only get showtime information but also potentially save money is with movie theaters subscription and memberships. Offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains, these programs usually allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as other perks like deals on concessions.

Is Jurassic World Rebirth streaming?

No, you cannot stream Jurassic World Rebirth at this time.

There are no details right now on when Jurassic World Rebirth will be made available for at-home viewing. We presume that it’ll hit digital on-demand platforms before eventually premiering as part of a major streaming service.

However, we can make a pretty safe bet on that streaming service being Peacock in the US. All Universal Pictures movies first become available to stream on Peacock, and as a Universal title that is bound to be where Jurassic World Rebirth makes its streaming debut.

We’ll update this page as info on Jurassic World Rebirth’s at home plans become available.

What else to know about Jurassic World Rebirth

As mentioned, Jurassic World Rebirth will feature all new human characters (in addition to brand new dinosaurs). Leading the cast are Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein. The movie is directed by Gareth Edwards.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth:

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

See what critics are saying about Jurassic World Rebirth on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can also watch the trailer for the movie to get a sneak peek at what’s in store below: