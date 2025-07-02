Jurassic World Rebirth's best scene gets immortalized in Lego... but so does its worst one

If you've read my Jurassic World Rebirth review, you'll know that I was disappointed by the latest entry in one of my favorite franchises, and apparently The Algorithm noticed my praise of one certain scene because as soon as my review was published, I started getting Lego adverts for sets based on the new movie.

Lego makes sets based on loads of pop culture franchises, real-world objects and play sets, and as someone who often peruses new sets (mostly out of curiosity about what you get for an eye-watering $600, not because I'd ever be able to afford something like that), I often see new sets that are announced.

The Jurassic World Rebirth Lego sets were unveiled several months before the movie came out. It tells, because once you've seen it (released Wednesday, July 2), you'll notice that some of the sets are wild. But others are based on the best parts of the movie.

There are six sets based off the new movie. Good news to people who loved Rebirth's cute Aquilops Dolores, the cheapest — and most authentic — set is a baby play version of her. It costs $27.99 / £19.99 and you can check it out here.

Another set is based off the best scene in the movie, the T-Rex rapids chase scene. Like this scene the set gets you a T-Rex, a raft and two of the members of the Delgado group but also a quad bike and the side of a house, both of which were definitely not in the movie (a quad bike would be better for escaping a rampaging dino, I'm sure!). This goes for $49.99 / £44.99 and you can check it out here.

Beyond Dolores, the most authentic Lego set from Rebirth is one that gets you a Mosasaurus and boat, as well as crewmember minifigures based on Ed Skrein and Bechir Sylvain's characters (two members of the original mercenary crew). While these are curious choices for minifigs, this scene actually did happen in the movie. It costs $59.99 / £54.99 and you can check it out here.

For the three last sets, I'm going to need to issue a spoiler warning, because I'm going to discuss some things about Jurassic World Rebirth that it might be worth not knowing if you want to go into the movie totally blind. Nothing major, but some people like knowing nothing about a film before going in.

The cheapest remaining set is called Raptor Off-Road Escape and it includes minifigs of Manuel Garcia'Rulfo's Reuben Delgado and his on-screen daughter Isabella, played by Audrina Miranda, as well as a tiny Dolores, a Jurassic Park-branded jeep, a little radio antennae and a Raptor creeping through the bushes. If you've seen the movie you'll know that Raptors have basically no part in it, only existing to get swooped up by the Quetzalcoatlus at one point, so having a set based around them is bizarre. The branded jeep is also odd as the movie doesn't take place on the same island as the titular Jurassic Park and I recall no such jeep appearing in the movie. Oh well. Set is $39.99 / £29.99 and you can check it out here.

The most expensive set is called Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission and it includes the four main characters (in Lego form of course) as well as the two named dinos, a temple ruin (complete with traps), a helicopter and a truck. Now there's nothing here that's not actually in the movie but it's the Spino, the Quetzal & temple and the truck & heli all come at three very different points of the movie, with at least an hour between the Spinosaurus (which attacks the boat near the beginning) and the helicopter (brought down by the D-Rex right at the end). Set costs $159.99 / £139.99 and you can check it out here.

My least favorite scene of the movie was the one set in a gas station, as the very presence of a gas station (selling tourist tat, no less) on a secluded island housing only a top-secret base, made no sense to me. And the Lego set based on the scene is just as nonsensical.

Raptor & Titanosarus Tracking Mission has a Raptor (which we've already discussed), a Titanosaurus (which shows up in the movie far before the gas station scene), three of the four main characters (Mahershala Ali's Kincaid curiously absent) and a few other weird things: a dune buggy, a motorbike and a campsite (neither of these three are in the movie, from what I recall). You can buy this for $109.99 / £89.99 and you can check it out here.

Lego has a few Jurassic World-themed "Dinosaur Missions" sets, which just get you some random vehicles, minifigures and dinos, so I can forgive sets that simply contain a hodge-podge of these elements. However, the Rebirth sets are odd as they're tied to the new movie, and have quite a few similarities with certain scenes, but are also so different at the same time. It's also quite funny given how little sense much of Jurassic World Rebirth makes, that its Lego sets follow suit.

If you're a dino and Lego fan, the brand does make some really cool "Dinosaur Fossils" sets of a T-Rex Skull, a Triceratops Skull and a full T-Rex, which are more decorative builds but they look great and straddle a range of prices. You can find them listed in the Jurassic World theme here.