Jurassic World Rebirth: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the dinosaur blockbuster

Jurassic Park is proving to be anything but extinct, as the dinosaur franchise that started all the way back in 1993 is getting a seventh entry: the 2025 new movie Jurassic World Rebirth.

Being touted as a "new era" by Universal Pictures, Jurassic World Rebirth is a bit of a reboot for the franchise following the Jurassic World trilogy that was led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, which concluded with Jurassic World Dominion in 2022. A time jump and a new set of characters leading the story will help mark this as the beginning of the new era of Jurassic Park.

Here's everything you need to know about Jurassic World Rebirth.

Set to be one of the biggest summer blockbusters of 2025, Jurassic World Rebirth is premiering on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, worldwide. That's a coveted spot as it will coincide with the Fourth of July weekend in the US.

Jurassic World Rebirth cast

Taking over as the new stars of the franchise in Jurassic World Rebirth are Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

Johansson, no stranger to blockbuster movies having starred as Black Widow in the MCU, plays cover operations expert Zora Bennett, who is tasked with leading a skilled team on a top-secret mission involving the dinosaurs.

Mahershala Ali in Jurassic World Rebirth (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Ali, a two-time Oscar winner for Moonlight and Greenbook, plays Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader.

Bailey, of Bridgerton fame, plays a paleontologist named Dr. Henry Loomis.

Rounding out the main players in the cast are Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as a pharmacy rep named Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Reuben Delgado, a father of a family that finds themselves in the middle of Zora's operation.

Also appearing in the movie are Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth plot

Here is the synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth, which was written by David Koepp, the screenwriter who wrote the original Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park: The Lost World:

"Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer

There is no trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth right now, but a short video revealing the movie's new logo has been shared online. Watch it right here:

Jurassic World Rebirth - YouTube Watch On

Gareth Edwards movies

Serving as director for Jurassic World Rebirth is Gareth Edwards, who has a lot of experience in blockbusters. Take a look at this resume right here: