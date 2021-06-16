'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series — release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi series will finally see the fan-favorite Star Wars character returning to our screens in the latest of Disney’s Star Wars shows.

First announced at the D23 Expo in 2019, Obi-Wan Kenobi is a special event series streaming exclusively on Disney Plus. It promises to reunite legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan with Sith Lord Darth Vader for a climactic adventure that bridges the gap between the Star Wars prequels and the original trilogy!

Here’s everything we know so far about Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi...

As the series only entered production in April 2021, don’t expect to see the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ anytime soon.

There’s not been an official release announcement just yet, but we’re predicting that you won’t see the show until 2022, especially with The Book of Boba Fett lined up for a December 2021 premiere date.

Obi-Wan Kenobi cast

Obviously, we can’t have Revenge of the Sith-era Obi-Wan Kenobi without Ewan McGregor returning, so it's good to know he’s fully on board. If his comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! are anything to go by, he’s having a pretty good time being back.

The other exciting news is Hayden Christensen’s return as Darth Vader. His involvement was announced in December 2020, as part of the Disney Investor Day Star Wars presentation.

The rest of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s cast was revealed in March, and there’s a lot of famous faces attached to the show! On hand are Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse (Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals, The Big Sick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Han Lue in the Fast & Furious franchise), Simone Kessell (Wonderland) and Benny Safdie (Good Time).

When is the Obi-Wan Kenobi series set?

We know that the live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi series picks up 10 years after Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi faced off on Mustafar at the end of Revenge of the Sith.

If you need a refresher, in this duel Obi-Wan defeated his former Jedi apprentice and left him to die after mourning what Anakin became once he'd given in to the Dark Side. Anakin’s body was then retrieved by Emperor Palpatine who rebuilt his body and housed it in Darth Vader's iconic armour, completing his transformation into the legendary villain.

This 10-year time jump means that Darth Vader has had plenty of time to get to work ruling over the rest of the galaxy far, far away with Emperor Palpatine. After leaving Leia with Senator Bail Organa and hiding Luke on Tatooine with his aunt, Obi-Wan then settled into hiding, waiting to oversee Luke Skywalker's training.

What's the plot?

Much of the plot for Obi-Wan Kenobi is being kept under wraps, so we don’t know a huge amount of what will happen in the show. However, when Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy introduced the show during the 2020 Disney Investor Day, she focussed on Obi-Wan’s “greatest defeat”, which was allowing Anakin Skywalker to be corrupted and join the Dark Side of the Force.

So, we can expect this series to explore how Obi-Wan has dealt with this pivotal moment in time and how it has changed him whilst he’s been in exile. She also described the show as “the rematch of the century” after confirming Hayden Christensen’s involvement.

Their duel in Revenge of the Sith remains one of the best parts of the prequel trilogy, and the promise of a rematch is hugely exciting. Hopefully, the duo will cross lightsabers once again!

What might happen in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Naturally, we want to know what Obi-Wan was doing before he trained Luke Skywalker. He was watching over Luke before he adopted the identity of “Ben Kenobi” (as played by Alec Guinness), but he must have been doing something else whilst in his self-imposed exile. Perhaps he attempted to reach other Jedi whilst Darth Vader continued the Great Jedi Purge?

Concept art was shown during the press preview which teased a second, watery world. This means that we'll probably see Obi-Wan venture to other planets, rather than spend the entire series on Tatooine.

Although it’s unconfirmed, we could also see Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels character Ahsoka Tano reunite with Jedi Master Obi-Wan. Ahsoka Tano was introduced into the live-action Star Wars world in Season 2 of The Mandalorian (played by Rosario Dawson), but the character has been fighting the forces of the Dark Side since she first appeared in The Clone Wars animated movie in 2008.

Ahsoka was Darth Vader’s main target for locating Obi-Wan, and Obi-Wan was effectively a second mentor to her whilst she was Anakin’s apprentice. Since all three characters have a history with each other, there’s a chance they might cross paths once again in the upcoming limited series.

Having Ahsoka return in Obi-Wan Kenobi would also be a good way to lead into the upcoming Mandalorian spin-off, Star Wars: Ahsoka , which is set sometime after the events of Star Wars Rebels!

A recent photo leak from Obi-Wan Kenobi has offered a brief glimpse at several members of the cast in costume! Although everyone is wearing black robes to hide most of their outfits, the photos do appear to confirm that Indira Varma will be playing an Imperial officer, even though we don't know who she is playing just yet.

There's also a number of shots of Ewan McGregor back in his Obi-Wan costume, but the black cloak he's wearing on top also stops us from seeing any hidden details. You can see some of these leaked photos below:

Who is directing Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Canadian director and writer Deborah Chow is at the helm of Obi-Wan Kenobi. She’s directed episodes of some of the best TV shows of the past decade, including Better Call Saul, American Gods, The Man in the High Castle, Lost in Space and, most notably, two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 1.

Who wrote the series?

The series has been penned by English screenwriter and producer Joby Harold. Joby was an executive producer on Edge of Tomorrow, John Wick 3 and was a co-writer on Guy Ritchie’s 2017 fantasy epic King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

He also co-wrote Zack Snyder’s recent Netflix zombie heist, Army of the Dead, and is working on Paramount’s as-yet-untitled Bumblebee sequel which is set for release in 2022.