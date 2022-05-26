Star Wars Celebration 2022: Andor trailer, The Mandalorian season 3 release date and more announced

Star Wars fans are gathering en masse to celebrate everything from a galaxy far, far away at Star Wars Celebration 2022. The fan convention returned to Anaheim for the first time in five years, putting fans within a stone’s throw of Disneyland and Galaxy’s Edge.

The four day event kicked off with Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase, where creators from across the Star Wars galaxy gathered to announce what’s coming up in the beloved universe.

Let’s take a look at all the big announcements coming out of Star Wars Celebration 2022.

Andor

Andor is set in the years prior to the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is on the move, helping to further the goals of the Rebellion forces early on in their mission by serving as a rebel spy.

The highly anticipated series will debut on August 31 on Disney Plus. There is also a brand new teaser that offers a tantalizing glimpse of what’s to come.

Lastly, Andor has already apparently been renewed for season 2.

The Mandalorian season 3

Mando and Grogu are on the move once again. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni announced that The Mandalorian will return for its third season in February 2023. Pedro Pascal will once again return to the role of Din Djarin, more popularly known as Mando, as the team continues their adventures. Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze, is returning for the new season (opens in new tab) in what is being described as a "pivotal role."

The beloved dynamic duo of Mando and Grogu were last seen at the end of The Book of Boba Fett, where their surprise appearance delighted fans and had everyone begging for more.

Fans in attendance were treated to a special first-look of Mando dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet in season 2 and a fight between him and Bo-Katan (teasing the possibility she's an enemy for Mando this season).

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CHqUL1gec7May 26, 2022 See more

Ahsoka

Also announced during the panel is news that Rosario Dawson’s spinoff Ahsoka will premiere in 2023. Ahsoka follows the story of Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan and her adventures.

Ahsoka became a beloved character after debuting in 2008’s animated feature film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Since then, she has appeared in several animated series and Dawson’s Disney Plus series will give her a chance to come to life in a whole new way.

2023: #Ahsoka & #TheMandalorian. Who’s ready? #StarWarsCelebrationMay 26, 2022 See more

Jude Law to star in Skeleton Crew

After rumors and speculation abounded ahead of Celebration, director Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) confirmed that Jude Law will star in the latest Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew. The series will be set in the same universe as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

According to Watts (opens in new tab), Skeleton Crew follows "a group of kids who are about 10 years old who [get] lost in the Star Wars universe." As further clarification, he added, "It stars four kids but it’s not a kid’s show."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an Original series starring Jude Law, from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, is streaming in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cEP3uXO4AwMay 26, 2022 See more

Indiana Jones 5

Also announced at Star Wars Celebration (though part of a distinctly different galaxy far, far away) Indiana Jones 5 landed a June 2023 release date. Harrison Ford was on hand to reveal that the newest installment of the beloved franchise will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

Ford, who has straddled both the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises for more than three decades, also revealed that John Williams returned to provide the score for the new film.

Willow

Another announcement that is not Star Wars related was about Willow, a new live-action fantasy adventures series based on the 1988 movie. It was shared that the movie, which brings back Warwick Davis to the lead role, is going to debut on exclusively on Disney Plus on November 30.

Here is the synopsis for Willow:

"The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."

Check out the Willow teaser trailer directly below: