Liam Neeson effectively rules out Obi-Wan Kenobi appearance

Liam Neeson has all but ruled out reprising his role as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in the latest Star Wars series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi sees Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to their Star Wars prequel trilogy roles. Because of Obi-Wan's connection to Qui-Gon Jinn, there were some rumors that we would also be seeing Liam Neeson reprising his role in some way. However, the Taken star has since essentially confirmed he will not be joining them in the new Disney Plus show.

Whilst speaking to ComicBook.com, the Irish actor revealed the news when he said he'd be interested in making a return as Qui-Gon Jinn, but on one condition.

When asked if he would return to Star Wars, Liam said: "Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah yeah, I think so — if it was a film. Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?"

He went on to briefly reflect on his experience of shooting the first Star Wars prequel, adding: "Qui-Gon, I can't believe it's 24 years since we made The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London."

Although it's still possible he could be downplaying an appearance in a similar fashion to how both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were adamant they weren't in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it now seems highly unlikely that Qui-Gon will be back in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, if Disney is open to expanding the Star Wars universe out further with more movies like Rogue One or Solo, Neeson's comments do leave the door wide open for him to come back to the franchise at a later date.

Elsewhere, he's set to star as expert assassin Alex Lewis in Memory, a new thriller that hits theaters on April 29. Liam Neeson also recently shocked Derry Girls fans when he cropped up in Derry Girls season 3.

If you don't remember Liam Neeson's Star Wars character, Qui-Gon Jinn was the Jedi Master responsible for training Obi-Wan Kenobi and discovering the young Anakin Skywalker on Tatooine. He famously met his end in The Phantom Menace during a tense duel with Darth Maul, and asked his padawan to take on Anakin as an apprentice.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres exclusively on Disney Plus on Friday, May 27.