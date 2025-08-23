King and Conqueror cast: who's who in the medieval drama

James Norton leads the King and Conqueror cast as Harold of Wessex, the last Anglo-Saxon King of England.



Set in the 11th century, the eight-part BBC One drama traces the origins of the Norman Conquest, the most famous chapter in the whole of English history.

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star opposite Norton as his adversary at the Battle of Hastings, William, Duke of Normandy, but who else will be appearing in this landmark production?

Let's take a look...

King and Conqueror cast

James Norton plays Harold

(Image credit: Lilja Jons)

James Norton plays Harold of Wessex, who becomes the head of England's most powerful family after his father's death. At the beginning of the drama, the House of Wessex is on the back foot following the coronation of Edward the Confessor, whose mother has a grudge against them.



What else have I see James Norton in? Norton is one of Britain's best-known TV stars and has had leading roles in Grantchester, War & Peace and of course Happy Valley, where he played the villainous Tommy Lee Royce.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays William

(Image credit: Lilja Jons)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays William, Duke of Normandy. The illegitimate son of the previous Duke, William was dubbed 'William the Bastard' by some in his youth, yet used his political craft to find his way to the top of Norman society. However he dreams of more and believes Edward the Confessor promised him the English throne upon his death.

Where have I seen Nikolaj Coster-Waldau before? The Danish actor's most famous role came in HBO saga Game of Thrones, where he played Jamie Lannister, aka The King Slayer.

Emily Beecham plays Edith Swan-neck

(Image credit: Lilja Jons)

Edith Swan-neck was one of the wealthiest magnates in England on the eve of the Norman conquest, and is widely believed to have been the wife of Harold.



Where have I seen Emily Beecham before? The English star has appeared in a number of British shows, most notably The Village. More recently, she starred in US series Into The Badlands.

Clémence Poésy plays Matilda

(Image credit: Juliette Rowland)

Matilda of Flanders became Duchess of Normandy after her marriage to William. It is rumoured she initially refused his proposal as he was the illegitimate son of the Duke of Normandy, and was thus of lower birth than she.

Where else have I seen Clémence Poésy? The French star has appeared in many films in her home country, yet became famous on the global stage when she played Fleur Delacour in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Since then, she had a long-running role in Sky Atlantic / Canal+ drama The Tunnel.

Eddie Marsan plays Edward the Confessor

(Image credit: BBC)

Edward the Confessor had been King of England for over 20 years, by the turn of 1066. He had no children and thus no heir, leading to something of a succession crisis, although both Harold and William believed he promised them his crown when he died.

What else has Eddie Marsan been in? A noted English character actor, Marsan has appeared in several big-budget films, from Sherlock Holmes to The World's End. On British TV, he's had roles in shows such as The Winter King, Heartstopper and The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe.

Juliet Stevenson plays Lady Emma

(Image credit: BBC)

Lady Emma was a Norman-born noblewoman who became the English Queen through her marriage to the Anglo-Saxon King Æthelred the Unready, with whom she had a son, Edward the Confessor. She is keen to see Norman blood on the throne of England and urges her son to promise the throne to William, not the House of Wessex, upon his death.

What else has Juliet Stevenson been in? Juliet has had acclaimed roles in many big screen hits, including Emma, Bend It Like Beckham and Mona Lisa Smile. Some of her small-screen credits include The Politician's Wife and Accused.

Geoff Bell plays Godwin

(Image credit: BBC)

The father of Sweyn, Harold and Tostig is the head of the powerful House of Wessex. After years of civil war, Godwin has agreed to peace with the House of Mercia, resulting in Edward becoming King of England, however, Harold warns him to be distrustful of his new allies.

What else has Geoff Bell been in? The London-born actor has appeared in a string of films, including Green Street and RocknRolla, plus a number of British TV shows, including His Dark Materials, The Curse and most recently, MobLand.

Luther Ford as Tostig

(Image credit: Lilja Jons)

Tostig Godwinson was Harold's younger brother, although after being exiled by his sibling, he joined forces with Harald Hardrada of Norway, who also had eyes on the English crown.

What else has Luther Ford been in? The English actor is most famous for playing a young Prince Harry in The Crown season 6.

Elliot Cowan plays Sweyn

The eldest son of Godwin, Earl of Wessex, and Harold's elder brother, was a reckless noble who frequently clashed with King Edward, resulting in his eventual exile from the country.

What else has Elliot Cowan been in? Cowan has appeared in numerous TV shows including, Da Vinci's Demons, Lost In Austen, Foundation and Luther.

Bo Bragason plays Queen Gunhild

(Image credit: BBC)

The daughter of Godwin, Earl of Wessex, and the younger brother of Harold, Gunhild is based upon the real-life figure, Edith. Presumably, her name was changed to avoid confusion with Harold's wife - who was also called Edith. Gunhild married Edward the Confessor in 1045, forming an important link between the King and the House of Wessex.

What else has Bo Bragason been in? The English actress is best known for her work on dramas such as Three Girls, The Jetty and the Disney+ series Renegade Nell.

Léo Legrand plays Odo

(Image credit: BBC)

Odo, the Bishop of Bayeaux, was the maternal half-brother of William and played a key role in the Norman Conquest. He was present at the Battle of Hastings and it's thought he ordered the creation of the Bayeaux Tapestry, as a present for his brother.

What else has Léo Legrand been in? The French actor is best known for playing the role of Thomas in Trouble at Timpetill and playing the role of Thomas Verniaz in A Distant Neighborhood.

Jean-Marc Barr plays King Henry

Henry I ruled France from 1031 to 1060 and was instrumental in the rise of his nephew-in-law, William Duke of Normandy. However, the pair had a testing relationship and he later supported barons who opposed William.

What else has Jean-Marc Barr been in? The French-American actor has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, but his most famous are diving film in which he starred opposite Jean Reno, The Big Blue and French adult film American Translation.

Clare Holman plays Gytha

(Image credit: BBC)

The wife of Godwin, Earl of Wessex, and Harold's mother, Gytha has seen the fortunes of her family rise and fall in recent years, yet fears for her house under King Edward. She also urges her husband to put her faith in Harold and not his eldest son, Sweyn.

What else has Clare Holman been in? The English actress famously played forensic pathologist Dr Laura Hobson in Morse and its spin-off Lewis. Her other TV appearances include Sherwood, The Crown and Treason.

Oliver Masucci plays Baldwin

(Image credit: Juliette Rowland)

Matilda's father is the Count of Flanders. He is allied with his son-in-law William, Duke of Normandy, but also maintains close ties with the King of France.

What else has Oliver Masucci been in? The German actor is best known for his role as Anton Vogel in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but has also appeared in Netflix thriller Dark.