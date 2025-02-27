MobLand: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

MobLand is a thriller series by Guy Ritchie that stars Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Tom Hardy.

MobLand star Pierce Brosnan.
MobLand star Pierce Brosnan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

MobLand is Guy Ritchie’s new crime series starring James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan as the head of an Irish crime family which is based in London. He plays Conrad Harrigan, alongside Dame Helen Mirren as his wife Maeve. Conrad must fight for power within a global crime syndicate. The drama has a star-studded cast which also includes Tom Hardy, who plays a loyal ‘fixer’, Paddy Considine, Alex Fine and Mandeep Dhillon. 

Here’s everything we know about the Paramount Plus series MobLand

MobLand release date 

MobLand will premiere on Paramount Plus from Sunday, March 30 2025 in the UK, US, Canada and Australia. A global rollout of MobLand will then take place later in 2025.

MobLand plot 

MobLand follows two warring London-based organized crime families whose illegal activities cover most of the globe. As the families battle for power, a fiercely loyal fixer must protect one of them at all costs. 

MobLand cast — Pierce Brosnan is Conrad Harrigan

In MobLand, Pierce Brosnan plays crime boss Conrad. He was James Bond in the movies GoldenEye, Die Another Day and The World is Not Enough. Pierce has also starred as Sam in the Mamma Mia! films and been in The Thomas Crown Affair, Remington Steele, Black Adam, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, The Son and Mrs. Doubtfire

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond.

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond. (Image credit: MGM)

Who else is starring

MobLand is full of big stars. The Dark Knight Rises, Taboo, Havoc and Venom star Tom Hardy is Harry Da Souza, a professional conciliator who is charged with protecting the Harrigan family. The Queen and Golda star Dame Helen Mirren is the Harrigan matriarch Maeve. 

Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci’s Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore) and Emily Barber (Industry) also star. 

Helen Mirren will be transformed to play Golda.

Helen Mirren. (Image credit: Alamy)

Is there a trailer? 

No, not yet, but we expect one soon, so we''ll update here as soon as we can.

Behind the scenes and more on MobLand

MobLand is produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series is executive produced by Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. 

All about Guy Ritchie 

Headshot of Guy Ritchie attending the UK Premiere of Disney's Live Action remake of The Little Mermaid in May 2023.

Guy Ritchie. (Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

MobLand's director, writer and producer Guy Ritchie is known for his crime dramas, including Snatch and Lock, The Gentlemen and Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He also created The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Covenant, Revolver, RocknRolla and Swept Away. He was formerly married to pop star Madonna and has a son Rocco with her.

