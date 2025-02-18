Kill Jackie: cast, plot and everything we know

Kill Jackie is a new thriller series starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as a woman who's desperate to escape her past. Based on the bestseller "The Price You Pay" by Nick Harkaway, writing as Aidan Truhen, the series follows Jackie Price, a former international cocaine dealer who for 20 years has traveled the world in a bid to stay anonymous. But then she discovers that a gang of the world’s most terrifying hitmen have been hired to kill her, so she vows to take them down, one by one, before they can do so.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Kill Jackie both behind and in front of the camera,” says Catherine Zeta-Jones, who's also an executive producer on the series. “The opportunity to bring this multifaceted character to life, and explore a female driven plot that encompasses empowerment, identity, and redemption is something I’m looking forward to.”

Here’s everything we know about Prime Video series Kill Jackie….

Kill Jackie is an eight-part series that will air on Prime Video in 2026 in UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Canada. When an official release date becomes available, we’ll update this page. We will also let you know its US release date and channel when confirmed.

Kill Jackie plot

Kill Jackie follows Jackie Price, who for the past two decades has lived in luxury, travelling the world and selling fine art using tax loopholes. Somehow, she has managed to stay anonymous and escape her past as an international cocaine dealer. Then, just as life starts to feel a little boring, Jackie learns that The Seven Demons, a squad of the most deadly hitmen on the planet, has been despatched to kill her. Jackie unleashes her old instincts and concocts a wild plan to kill them all before they can kill her. However, she soon realises her own demons are far scarier than those sent to murder her, and her buried secrets will lead her much closer to home.

Kill Jackie cast — Catherine Zeta-Jones as Jackie Price

In Kill Jackie, Catherine Zeta-Jones plays former drug dealer Jackie Price. Swansea actress Catherine shot to fame in the series The Darling Buds of May, having starred in Annie on the London stage in 1978. She went on to make the films The Mask of Zorro and Entrapment. She won an Oscar for her role in Chicago and has also been in Traffic, Ocean’s 12, The Terminal and Intolerable Cruelty.

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Jackie Price in Kill Jackie. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring?

The rest of the cast for Kill Jackie has yet to be announced but as soon as we hear any names, we’ll let you know on this page.

Is there a trailer?

No, it’s far too early. When Prime Video releases a Kill Jackie trailer, we’ll add it onto here.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Kill Jackie

Filming of Kill Jackie starts in March 2025 in Bilbao in Spain, Lisbon in Portugal, London in England and Swansea in south Wales. Kill Jackie is co-produced by Fremantle and Steel Springs Picture. Catherine Zeta-Jones is an executive producer as well as starring in the series.

Kill Jackie is co-produced by Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures. The Executive Producers are Peter Lawson and Jose Augustin Valdes for Steel Springs Pictures, Dante Di Loreto for Fremantle, Jeffrey Levine, Tom Butterworth, Damon Thomas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The lead Director is Damon Thomas (Killing Eve) with writer and showrunner Tom Butterworth (Gangs of London). Conor Keane created and co-wrote the TV adaptation and is associate producer. José Luis Escolar’s Deabru Kalea Filmeak is supervising production in Bizkaia. Kill Jackie will be available to Prime Video customers in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Alto Adige, Luxembourg and Canada in 2026.

The book rights deal was handled by the Curtis Brown Media Rights Team on behalf of Patrick Walsh at PEW Literary. Catherine Zeta-Jones is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Tom Butterworth is represented by Curtis Brown (Nick Marston and Katie Battcock).

Hannah Blyth, Head of TV, Prime Video UK says: “Kill Jackie is a thrilling series and we are excited to be working with Catherine Zeta-Jones and the incredible creative team to bring this story to life. With its bold storytelling, striking visual style, and unexpected twists, the series is set to captivate Prime Video audiences internationally - we can’t wait for them to experience it.”

Christian Vesper, CEO Global Drama & Film, Fremantle and Peter Lawson, Steel Springs Pictures says “Kill Jackie is an irreverent and contemporary thriller which is all at once dramatic, escapist and darkly comedic. Catherine Zeta-Jones shines as Jackie, and together with our incredible creative team, twisting storyline and elaborate international backdrop, I’ve no doubt audiences all over the world are going to be hooked.”