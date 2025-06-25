Malice: cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

Malice is a tense Prime Video thriller series set in London and Greece starring comedian and actor Jack Whitehall. He plays Adam Healey, a charming ‘manny’ who infiltrates a brash, wealthy family in order to destroy them. The X-Files’ David Duchovny plays Jamie Tanner, the patriarch of the family, while Game of Thrones star Carice van Houten is his wife, Nat. But why does Adam hate the Tanners so much?

Jack Whitehall says: “What an incredible 18 weeks it’s been, from shooting in London in February, to ending in 37-degree heat in Paros. The whole shoot has been an amazing experience and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved. “I feel so lucky to have been able to go to work every day with so many insanely talented people on this job. I can’t wait for you to see the end result when it launches worldwide on Prime Video.”

Here’s all the information you need about the Prime Video series Malice…

Malice launches on Prime Video, either later in 2025 or 2026. When an official date is announced, we’ll update this page.

Malice plot

Malice follows Adam, who works as a ‘manny’ for a rich family. But his real aim is not to care for their three children but to destroy the family altogether. Full of dark secrets, manipulation and betrayal, the series probes why Adam is so intent on bringing the Tanners down.

Malice cast— Jack Whitehall is Adam Healy

Comedian Jack Whitehall plays nanny Adam in Malice. Jack has previously starred in coemdy series such as Fresh Meat, The Afterparty, and Bad Education, fantasy drama Good Omens and movies including Jungle Cruise and Jack in Time for Christmas. He was a regular on A League of their Own and made the series Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father with his dad, Michael.

David Duchovny is Jamie Tanner

David is rich father Jamie Tanner in Malice. He’s best known for playing Fox Mulder in The X Files and has also been in Californication, Aquarius, Things We Lost in the Fire, Red Shoe Diaries and The Sympathizer.

Carice van Houten is Nat Tanner

Carice plays Jamie’s wife Nat Tanner in Malice. She played Melisandre in Game of Thrones and has had roles in Dangerous Liaisons, Temple, Red Light and Domino.

Who else is starring?

Other stars of Malice include Christine Adams (Hijack) as Nat’s best friend Jules while Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) is her husband Damien. Harry Gilby, Teddie Allen and Phoenix Laroche are the Tanner’s children, while Rianna Kellman and Jade Khan also star.

Is there a trailer?

Not at the moment but when that changes, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes, filming news and more on Malice

Malice was filmed in London and on the island of Paros, Greece, in 2025.