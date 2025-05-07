The Game: release date, cast, plot, interview and everything we know

Are you ready? Robson Green and Jason Watkins star in 5's new thriller The Game.

The Game is a gripping new thriller which sees a retired detective suspect his new neighbour is in fact the notorious serial killer he failed to catch.

Here is everything you need to know about Channel 5’s new cat-and-mouse thriller The Game...

The Game begins on Monday, May 12 at 9pm on Channel 5, with episodes airing over four consecutive nights at the same time.

The series will also be available as a box set on streaming service 5.

The Game plot

The four-parter follows DI Huw Miller, who can’t quite settle into retirement, as he remains haunted by the memories of a case he failed to solve - that of serial killer, The Ripton Stalker.

But when the handsome and enigmatic Patrick Harbottle moves into a house on his street, following the previous owner’s apparent suicide, and utters the chilling phrase ‘catch you later’ - the sinister sign-off the stalker used to taunt Huw - he’s confident he’s got his man.

As an intense cat-and-mouse game between the neighbours ensues, will Huw finally be able to beat his most-feared opponent? Or has he met his match?

At first, Huw (Watkins, right) befriends Patrick (Green, left) - but he soon has doubts about the newcomer. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The Game cast

Leading the cast as the disturbed detective is none other than Jason Watkins, best known for his roles as DS Dodds in the Bath-set ITV crime drama series McDonald & Dodds, and Prime Minister Harold Wilson in the third series of the Netflix drama The Crown.

"Huw’s retiring from the police force as a senior detective but he leaves with one unsolved case of this serial killer, The Ripton Stalker, that he’s being held responsible for messing up," says Jason.

"I reckon he slipped down in rank over what happened and has lost his confidence both as a detective and as a person. While he’s looking forward to not working, his retirement and reputation is tainted by the knowledge he’s not solved this particular case. And that’s bugging him."

Playing the mysterious Patrick Harbottle is the somewhat unlikely casting of Robson Green, best known for playing dependable DI Geordie Keating in period crime drama Grantchester.

Love thy neighbour? Patrick (Green) enjoys toying with an already tormented Huw. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Talking about the dynamic between Patrick and Huw, Robson reveals: "Patrick moves into this neighbourhood and into a house that was once occupied by a man who died in suspicious circumstances, which immediately sets alarm bells ringing for Huw.

"Over time, Patrick befriends the locals but he likes playing mind games and enjoys the fact Huw’s been haunted by this case. It’s a kind of twisted love story; Patrick can't live without Huw in his life and vice versa."

Talking more about playing someone as cunning as Patrick, Robson says: "It was a lovely thing for me to play. Patrick recognises that Huw lives for the hunt. He knows Huw doesn't want the secure life at home or to be babysitting for the neighbour next door; he wants to be doing what he's good at, and that's being a brilliant cop. Patrick knows it, Huw knows it and, more importantly, Huw knows Patrick knows it!

"Patrick’s clearly someone who gets his kicks out of psychologically tormenting people but it’s up to the audience to decide if he really is the stalker," teases Robson. "At the same time, though, as Huw goes out of his mind, his spiralling decay might cause them to think the stalker is him!"

Who else stars in The Game?

For beleaguered detective Huw Miller, life wouldn’t be the same without the love of his formidable wife Alice, played by former Casualty favourite Sunetra Sarker.

"Huw and Alice are comfortably happy in their relationship but there’s this little piece of the puzzle that's always been slightly problematic, and that's Huw’s obsession with The Ripton Stalker," reveals ex-Ackley Bridge actor Sunetra.

"As Huw enters retirement, Alice is ready to welcome this new version of him, but she’s soon spinning out of the belief that everything’s going to be OK when he starts scratching the itch that his friend’s death is linked to this case!"

Like everyone else on their street, though, Alice is somewhat taken by their new neighbour…

"Patrick is this nice, charming man with a twinkle in his eye and, for Alice, it’s too convenient for him to be The Ripton Stalker, so she’s on the fence at the start, as viewers no doubt will be," says Sunetra.

"Alice is adamant it’s not him and we start to see the deterioration of trust in her husband - but she soon sees a few red flags and knows she needs to believe again in him, their love and their marriage."

Huw's wife Alice (Sarker) worries when Huw's obsession rears its head again. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Where was The Game filmed?

Well, despite The Game appearing to take place in suburban England, the entire series was filmed in the Basque Country, an autonomous community in Northern Spain.

"It's a lovely place to film; we had warm weather but I don't think I ever got to see the sun, because we were filming such long days," explains Jason. "We managed to find a location that could work as a suburban, modern housing estate and the art team worked hard to ensure it looked suitably British. It’s an amazing place and the food is unbelievable! Some of us even learned a bit of Basque…"

"Ah yes," adds Robson. "Jason did a farewell speech at the wrap party, spoken all in Basque! He brought the house down and got laughs every two minutes. He was brilliant!"

Have Jason and Robson worked together before?

Jason Watkins and Robson Green are no strangers to playing adversaries on screen - albeit of the supernatural kind.

"We worked together on the third series of BBC3’s Being Human, where I played a werewolf called Anthony McNair and Jason was a vampire leader named William Herrick," recalls Robson, with Jason adding: "That’s right. I actually found one of my vampire teeth yesterday - I had two, but I don’t know what happened to the other one!"

This earlier collaboration means Robson and Jason are perfectly at ease playing rivals again. "Tom Grieves, who wrote this script, was part of the Being Human team," says Robson. "So this is like a full circle moment."

Jason played vampire leader William Herrick in the third series of BBC3’s Being Human. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for The Game?

There isn't yet. However, Robson recently shared a video interview, discussing the series, which included clips, on his Instagram. Take a look below:

A post shared by Robson Green (@robsongreenonthegram) A photo posted by on

The Game starts Monday, May 12 at 9pm on Channel 5.