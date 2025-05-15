The Game ending explained: Does Patrick get caught and does Huw die?

The Game is a gripping four-part thriller that sees a retired detective suspect his new neighbour is, in fact, the notorious serial killer he failed to catch.

Jason Watkins plays DI Huw Miller, who can’t quite settle into retirement, as he remains haunted by the memories of a case he failed to solve - that of serial killer, The Ripton Stalker.

But when the handsome and enigmatic Patrick Harbottle, played brilliantly by Robson Green, moves into a house on his street and utters the chilling phrase ‘catch you later’ - the sinister sign-off the stalker used to taunt Huw - he’s confident he’s got his man.

As an intense cat-and-mouse game between the neighbours ensues, will Huw finally be able to beat his most-feared opponent?

Here is everything that happened in The Game episode 4...

The final episode opens with Huw being taken to the police station, still covered in Paul's blood, and his fingerprints are taken before he changes into a grey prison tracksuit. Jenny and her colleague, Martin, interview Huw and present him with images of the briefcase, which he is shocked to see has his initials on it, and then the cufflink found under Ruth's bed. He realises Patrick has framed him for the murders and begs Jenny to see what has happened - that history is repeating itself again, and he is being used like Declan was.

Back on their street, Paul's house is a crime scene, but so is Alice and Huw's. The ambulance takes away Paul's body as Liz looks on, but when Margot offers her sympathy, Liz lashes out at her, and Margot is shocked to realise that people on their street actually believe her dad killed Paul.

At the police station, the police play Huw his voicemail to Ruth back to him, and he realises it sounds like a confession. He tells Jenny that he treated Ruth badly and was apologising for that, not for killing her. The police go over all the evidence again, and Huw gets more and more wound up - but it is when they show the knife that killed Paul to him and Huw realises just how cleaver Patrick is, because it is Alice and Huw's kitchen knife, and Patrick must have stolen it from their house.

Huw gets agitated, convinced Margot and Alice are in danger, but Martin won't let him leave, and he starts shouting and has to be restrained as Jenny watches on, helpless.

Meanwhile, Patrick is burning all the photos of his victims at his workshop, making sure there is no evidence that links him to any of the crimes.

Margot is shocked to realise people actually think her dad killed Paul. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jenny tells Martin that she isn't convinced Huw is guilty, mainly because he wouldn't call Ruth after her murder if he were the one who killed her, but Martin tells her that it is because he is having a breakdown and doesn't know what he is doing.

As Jenny goes out to get some air, she sees Alice, who is waiting for Huw in the station reception. Alice tries to talk some sense into Jenny, who tells her she is sorry but has to do this by the book. As Jenny walks off, Alice follows her into the office and confronts all of Huw's former colleagues, telling them that Huw has always had their backs and they should be ashamed of the way they are treating him now.

Down in his cell, Huw is banging on the door, telling anyone who will listen that his family is in danger and he needs to speak to his wife. He yells that while he is locked up in there, Patrick is walking free with no one to stop him, but no one comes and he is shouting to an empty corridor.

Meanwhile, Margot gets back to her road and sees Patrick comforting Tina through the window, and as she stares, he catches her looking. Alice also gets home and as she walks up to her door, Patrick comes over and taunts her, asking what it must be like knowing her husband is locked away and there is nothing she can do. She tries to remain brave as she confronts him, asking if it is the mind games he likes more, or the bit where he is killing people. He tells her he has no idea what she is talking about, and asks her why she is with someone like Huw, as she dashes indoors and slams it in his face.

The next morning, Jenny comes to get Huw for another interview and on the way to the interview room, he points out that all the various bits of evidence against him don't actually prove anything, especially the cufflinks, as he doesn't even wear them. Jenny tells him she can't talk about it until they are in the interview and Huw points out that Martin is a nice guy but not a good detective, whereas Jenny is great at her job.

Huw tries to make Jenny see he is innocent. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Martin is determined to get a confession out of Huw and goes to interview him, but meanwhile, Margot is desperate to prove Patrick isn't the man he says he is and breaks into his workshop.

Inside, she sees the half-burnt Polaroids and the Polaroid camera, but while she is looking for more evidence, Patrick comes in and catches her. She is terrified and pretends she is there to ask for help getting her dad out of jail - it is clear he doesn't believe her, but goes along with it, pretending to be sympathetic and asking after Huw. He says he knows she has seen his camera and explains that he takes pictures of his 'clients' and takes her photo without asking her first. Patrick asks how she got there and if Alice knows where she is, and Margot lies that she does. Patrick tells her that at least the camera never lies, and she realises that he is going to try and kill her, so she runs through the shop, but it is all locked up and she can't escape.

Patrick wants to kill Margot but knows that if she got a taxi to the shop, then there will be a record of her coming to his place of work, and so if she ends up dead, then it will come back to him. However, he tells her that instead, she will have to just disappear. But while he is thinking about what to do, Jenny arrives at the shop and finds it all locked up. It is dark and she can't see in the front of the shop, and Patrick tells Margot to keep quiet... but she screams for help and Patrick races out of the back of the shop to escape. Jenny goes to find him, but he catches her first, and holds a knife to her neck, telling her to lie face down on the floor until he has run away, and if she gets up too soon, he will kill her. Jenny does what he tells her, and when she eventually stands up, he is gone.

Later, Jenny lets Huw out on bail, and he tells her how grateful he is that she saved Margot's life. But she is cross that she didn't see Patrick's face as he approached her from behind, and that she let him get away. Huw points out he would have killed her if she hadn't done as he said, but it doesn't make her feel any better. As she drives him home, Jenny asks Huw where he thinks Patrick might be hiding, and he says he won't have gone far.

Once home, Alice and Margot are thrilled to see Huw, and they have a huge group hug... but with Patrick on the loose, their ordeal is far from over.

Margot and Alice are worried about Huw. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Huw goes to see Tina and everyone apologises for the fact that they thought he was the killer. Steve says they only knew Patrick for five minutes, but have known Huw for years and should have known better. Huw brushes off their apologies and tells them that Patrick was a genius and very good at manipulating people.

Tina comes out of the house and Huw tells her how sorry he is about Paul, and she says she is confused about why Paul went into Patrick's house. Back at home, Huw blames himself for Paul's death, and Alice reassures him, but she is shocked when Huw also reveals Patrick told Steve about going on holiday, and this is his way of letting Huw know he is coming back and this is far from over.

Over at Patrick's house, Jenny tells Huw that there is nothing there to link him to the stalker case and nothing at the workshop either. Huw says he was very clever and is convinced he is coming back. While they are there, Martin tries to apologise to Huw for thinking he was the killer, but when he holds out his hand to shake it, Huw walks away, ignoring him.

Huw is upset after going to Ruth's funeral, but when he gets home he is sickened to find the Polaroid photo of Margot that Patrick took at the workshop pinned to their fireplace. Alice and Margot are terrified and tell him they need to call the police, but Huw says they won't care and that he is the only one who can catch Patrick. Alice is incredulous that Huw always has to be the hero and is cross when he tells her that she and Margot need to go away for a while, somewhere that even he doesn't know about, until this is all over.

Huw convinces Alice and Margot to find somewhere safe to stay. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Alice and Margot reluctantly leave and as they go, Alice begs her husband to be careful. Once they're gone, Huw gathers screwdrivers and a cricket bat, and then waits for Patrick to come back. In the middle of the night, Huw wakes up on the sofa as his phone rings with an unknown number. It is Patrick who tells Huw that he was thinking of popping over, like he is coming for a coffee, and Huw simply replies, 'come and get me'.

Huw waits upstairs, watching Patrick's house, and eventually a light comes on and he knows he is home. The phone rings again and it is Patrick, who toys with Huw on the phone, but as Huw tries to get out of his front door, he finds he has been locked in. He tries to call Jenny, but she doesn't answer her phone. Music starts playing from upstairs in Huw's house, and he assumes Patrick is up there. But as he calls up the stairs that he isn't coming up, Patrick appears behind him and hits him with the cricket bat, knocking the phone out of Huw's hand as he races down to the basement to get away.

Patrick follows him down the stairs slowly, and finds Huw in the middle of the room, waiting for him. Huw tells him there is no way out and they will be there now until the police arrive, but Patrick points out that Huw also can't leave and pulls out a knife.

Meanwhile, Jenny notices there is a missed call on her phone from Huw and she calls him back. But there is no answer as his phone is on the floor in the kitchen.

Jenny calls Alice and asks for Huw, but she is in a hotel after going into hiding and Jenny hangs up, not wanting to reveal what is happening. Realising that Huw is in trouble, she races out of the station and to Huw's house.

Meanwhile, back in the basement of Huw's house, Patrick still has the knife pointing at Huw and he is playing mind games with him. Huw tries to keep him talking to give Jenny time to arrive. Patrick toys with Huw, telling him he is going to kill him, but then go away for a while and then come back to hurt Alice. Huw says he feels sorry for Patrick as he has never known love.

Jenny's quick thinking saves Margot's life. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The cat and mouse game continues as the police arrive and just as Jenny bursts into the basement, Patrick stabs Huw once in the chest before the police overpower him and he is cuffed.

Alice arrives home and is horrified to see Patrick covered in blood as he is led to the car and she instantly knows Huw has been hurt.

In the basement, Alice finds Jenny trying to put pressure on Huw's stab wound, and she takes over as Jenny calls an ambulance. As they wait for the ambulance to arrive, Huw tells Alice that it is finally over, that he has finally caught the killer he has been hunting for years, and now they can live a normal life. He tells Alice they should go to Lisbon at Easter and starts to make plans, but she is just desperately trying to keep him talking and promises the ambulance will be there soon. While we don't know Huw's fate for sure, it looks like he might just survive his final confrontation with Patrick.

The neighbours look on stunned as Patrick sits in the police car staring blankly ahead, the Ripton Stalker finally brought to justice after so many years of Huw chasing him.

The Game aired on Channel 5 over four consecutive nights from Monday, May 12 to Thursday, May 15 at 9pm. All episodes are now available to stream on 5.