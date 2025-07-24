The Assassin episode 4 recap: terror in Athens for Edward - is he dead?

The Assassin is a gripping new crime thriller on Prime Video, that sees Bodyguard and The Durrells star Keeley Hawes play Julie, a retired assassin who is now living a quiet life on a secluded Greek island.

However, Julie's world is turned upside down when her estranged son Edward (The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore) visits from England with some difficult questions. Soon, Julie finds her past catching up with her, and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run.

As mother and son battle for survival, the pair are confronted by a dark conspiracy and a threat that will destroy their relationship forever.

Here is everything that happened in The Assassin episode 4...

The fourth episode opens right where the third left off, with the gun going off in the middle of the night after Damian woke Julie with a gun to her head. The shot that we heard at the end of the last episode was Edward shooting, but missing Damian. However, his shot distracts Damian and allows Julie to overpower him and get his gun. He laughs, saying she won't shoot him, but she shoots him in the stomach. Edward is shocked to see his mum shoot someone, but Julie points out he just also tried to shoot Damian. Damian begs for his life, telling him that he will help Julie if she lets him, but when she asks if he had a backup of his old green laptop, he still maintains that it is gone. He tells her he can help her run and disappear, but she wants to shoot him dead. Edward points out Damian is unarmed now and wants to just leave, which eventually they do, taking Damian's truck with them. Damian is left bleeding on the floor, and when he goes to call someone, he finds his phone is dead.

As they drive through the night to Athens, Edward sleeps and wakes to find they have arrived at a safehouse where Julie used to stay with Pavel, the man who Edward points out tried to kill her at the wedding and who she ended up smashing over the head with a rock. Julie suggests that Edward gets some more sleep, but he is cross with her after losing his fiancée, having people trying to kill him and finding out his whole life has been based on a lie... but she has nothing and tells him tomorrow is a new day.

Julie and Edward drive through the night (Image credit: Amazon)

In France, Kayla arrives home to the villa, and Ezra is there to greet her with her annoying brotherly digs. He asks her how Albania was, and she tells him she just wants to sleep. She notices there are security guards everywhere and is annoyed when Ezra tells her that Jasper called, but he hung up on him. He tells her that they need to find out what Chantaine is and then they can work out if they are actually in danger or not. He tells her about their dad's safe in his office and suggests they try and find out what the bit of paper is. Either way, Ezra points out that they're in good hands with their dad's security guards, but as they're talking inside, one of the guards, Chris, is outside, checking his bank account, which has a huge amount of money deposited into it. Marie calls and asks him if the money has arrived. Chris confirms that it has, and that the 'job' will be done soon, as he looks back at the siblings through the window.

In Athens, Julie makes them a questionable dinner when her acquaintance Sirus arrives and she greets him like an old friend. He is carrying what looks like a pizza box, but when he opens it, it's like a selection box of guns, and Julie chooses which one she wants. She goes to pay him, and he tells her it is a retirement gift. After Sirus has left, Edward questions why his mum needs another gun, but she says it isn't for her - it's for him. They head to an old warehouse so Edward can do some target practice, but it doesn't go well, and he tells Julie he gives up. He doesn't want to go on the run for an indefinite amount of time, but is instead going home to his old life. She points out that while it is her they are trying to kill, they'll use him to get to her.

Back in France, Kayla goes to see Aaron in his office and he tells her he is glad to see her home. She asks him what Chantaine is and if he is the one who tried to have her killed. He says she is his daughter and would never hurt her, but she challenges him to prove it by showing her what is in his safe. He says there are some documents, some collectables and an overpriced watch that is too expensive to wear. When he opens it, the letter on yellow paper is missing and Aaron tells his daughter that he has never heard the word Chantaine before.

In Tripoli, Jasper is at the port where he buys a mobile phone and calls Ezra again. This time, Ezra wants to talk and get more details from Jasper, but as they are talking, Jasper sees a man in a suit showing his photo to people as he searches for him, so he hangs up and hides.

At her safehouse in Athens, Julie is alone now that Edward has left. She turns on the TV and watches the news, only to see a report on the wedding shooting back on the Greek island, and she and Edward are named as prime suspects for the crime. She is horrified as their photos come onto the screen and there is an appeal for witnesses from the police.

Meanwhile, Edward is in the city trying to get the public phones to work. In the end, he asks in a restaurant and calls Kayla, but she cancels the call. He keeps ringing, but when he answers and realises it is him, she throws the phone on the sofa. Ezra picks it up and explains about Jasper and the fact they're in danger, and Edward asks to join the call when Jasper rings back, as being a journalist, he will ask all the right questions. Ezra says yes and they arrange to call later.

As Edward hangs up the phone, he turns round to find the restaurant owner talking hurriedly on the phone, and he sees his face on the screen as the same news report plays out that Julie was watching at the safehouse. Soon, there are police everywhere and Edward realises he has to run and ends up hiding in a random stairwell. The police soon close in on Edward as he gets to the top of the building. Trapped, Edward is forced to jump from one building to the other, finally escaping the police, and he couldn't be happier with himself.

Edward has to run from the police. (Image credit: Amazon)

Meanwhile, back in France, Chris comes into Aaron's office and tries to shoot him. Aaron hides under the desk and calls for help. Soon, Ezra appears and overpowers Chris, knocking the gun out of his hand and hitting him over the head with a marble statue. Aaron thanks his son for saving his life, and tells Ezra he underestimated him. He asks if he has heard the word Chantaine and Ezra says Kayla mentioned it - and pretends to be blasé about it. Aaron says that he needs Ezra to stop Kayla asking about Chantaine because if it ever got out, it would be the end of the business and the end of their family. Ezra is shocked when his dad reveals he has told the board that when the time is right, Ezra will take over from him as the head of the company and CGM will be his.

Back at the safehouse, Julie is relieved when Edward comes back and tells him he was so worried about him. They are happy to be reunited and Julie has even been shopping for meat-free sausages, showing she is slowly finding her maternal side. Edward asks why they are wanted people and why the police think they are to blame for the wedding shootings, and Julie says so thinks someone high up would have been paid off to put their names out there. Knowing that Edward doesn't want to go on the run, Julie asks what he thinks they should do next, and he seems surprised that she is asking his opinion.

Edward tells his mum all about Jasper calling Ezra at 5 pm, and the whole Chantaine mystery that Kayla also told him about. He tells Julie that when they googled Chantaine it isn't a place and the only hit was for a marmalade. They use Sean's phone again to search Jasper (once again using Sean's severed thumb to unlock it... only for Edward to point out to his mum they could just change the settings to use their own fingerprints to unlock it!) and Edward dials into the call with Jasper and Ezra. Jasper isn't happy about the fact that Edward has joined the call, but eventually, when Ezra promises to send him some money to get to Athens, he softens and agrees to meet Edward when he arrives.

Back in France, Kayla finds her dad and asks if he is okay after his brush with death. He says there was a woman at the party yesterday in Chris's ear. We know this is Marie, but Aaron is making it his mission to find out. Kayla appologises to her dad for accusing him of trying to have her killed, and they make up - but as she pours him a drink with her back to him, she puts something in his drink without him seeing.

Meanwhile, Ezra is looking through his drug stash for his ketamine, and it turns out that is what Kayla has just put in her dad's drink. Still on a high after his dad told him he would one day be running CGM, Ezra is on a drugs binge in his bedroom, and when he can't find his ketamine, he instead takes lines of coke. He calls Marie, and she pretends to be happy for him - however, she soon gets interested in their conversation when Ezra tells her he knows where Edward is going to be - date, time and location - when he meets Jasper.

Still high from his huge drug binge, Ezra has the business card in his hand that Marie gave him after they slept together at the party. He calls the number and asks for someone to assassinate Jasper, giving the time and location of where he will be the following morning.

Edward and Julie organize some new passports under fake names from a contact of Julie's, while discussing the fact that this meeting tomorrow with Jasper is likely to be a trap. Julie tells Edward to get out of the meeting at any point if he feels uncomfortable, and reveals that when he left earlier, she was worried that he might never come back and doesn't want to think those thoughts again.

Julie watches over Edward as he meets Jasper. (Image credit: Amazon)

Back in France, Kayla's helping Aaron back into the house, who is worse for wear after she put Ketamine in his drink. As he falls asleep on the sofa, she uses the chance to search his office for the letter or anything she can find on Chantaine. When she doesn't find anything, she searches her dad's pocket while he sleeps and eventually finds the letter he was hiding the other day. She reads it and there is a look of horror on her face.

The next morning, Jasper arrives on a boat to Athens, while Edward is in position to wait for him, and Julie is watching from afar. Ezra is on edge at breakfast, worrying about the assassin who keeps calling him for the green light to kill Jasper, which Ezra gives.

We see the assassin watching Edward in the busy square and she is dressed as a gardener to blend in. Julie also watches from afar as Jasper arrives and shakes Edward's hand, telling him he can't believe he is finally here. He asks for the money before telling Edward all he needs to know about Chantaine. Edward reveals he doesn't have the cash on him and Jasper is annoyed. But as Edward tells him he will take him to a safehouse to talk, Julie realizes the woman dressed as a gardener is a hit woman and before she can shoot Edward and Jasper, Julie tries to shoot her, but misses. Edward and Jasper run off, with the assassin following... and all Julie can do is call after her son, who is now in grave danger.

Will Edward die?

All six episodes of The Assassin are available in the UK and Ireland on Prime Video now.