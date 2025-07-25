Netflix offers first look at world's largest ever diamond heist documentary
The alleged criminal mastermind behind it is among those interviewed
Netflix has offered a first glimpse of Stolen: Heist of the Century, its exciting new true crime documentary coming in August about the world's largest ever diamond robbery.
It's about the 2003 theft in Antwerp's infamous Diamond Square, where night-time robbers brazenly stole between 100 million and half a billion dollars' worth of diamonds in the Belgian city from a vault that was thought to be impregnable. Amazingly, most of the diamonds have never been found, and it's a crime that sparks many different theories to this day.
Netflix teases: “An ingenious gang of master jewel thieves from Italy known as The School of Turin were behind the audacious heist — now, after more than 20 years, the world will finally learn how they pulled it off."
The trailer, just released (below), hears someone involved with the case saying: "No one could imagine that the diamond district could be cracked. This isn't the story of a crime. It's more like the script of a movie.
"How they did it with no force, no violence, we had no idea."
Intriguingly, the makers have not only interviewed the Antwerp detectives who cracked the case but also the alleged criminal mastermind behind it. The makers promise they will give a "blow-by-blow account of what really happened”.
It’s from the producers of The Tinder Swindler and American Nightmare, so it’s certainly likely to attract plenty of interest.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Netflix will be hoping it matches the huge success of the Guy Ritchie true crime documentary The Diamond Heist, which became a global smash on the streaming service earlier this year.
The three-part documentary, which easily makes our best shows on Netflix guide, is about the attempted theft of £350 million worth of diamonds, including the famous Millennium Star, from London's Millennium Dome back in 2000.
If you've not seen it, it's well worth a watch. It's breezy and very entertaining.
Stolen: Heist of the Century will be released on Netflix globally on August 8.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
