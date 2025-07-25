Netflix offers first look at world's largest ever diamond heist documentary

Netflix has offered a first glimpse of Stolen: Heist of the Century, its exciting new true crime documentary coming in August about the world's largest ever diamond robbery.

It's about the 2003 theft in Antwerp's infamous Diamond Square, where night-time robbers brazenly stole between 100 million and half a billion dollars' worth of diamonds in the Belgian city from a vault that was thought to be impregnable. Amazingly, most of the diamonds have never been found, and it's a crime that sparks many different theories to this day.

Netflix teases: “An ingenious gang of master jewel thieves from Italy known as The School of Turin were behind the audacious heist — now, after more than 20 years, the world will finally learn how they pulled it off."

The trailer, just released (below), hears someone involved with the case saying: "No one could imagine that the diamond district could be cracked. This isn't the story of a crime. It's more like the script of a movie.

"How they did it with no force, no violence, we had no idea."

Stolen: Heist of the Century | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Intriguingly, the makers have not only interviewed the Antwerp detectives who cracked the case but also the alleged criminal mastermind behind it. The makers promise they will give a "blow-by-blow account of what really happened”.

It’s from the producers of The Tinder Swindler and American Nightmare, so it’s certainly likely to attract plenty of interest.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Guy Ritchie's The Diamond Heist was a big hit for Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix will be hoping it matches the huge success of the Guy Ritchie true crime documentary The Diamond Heist, which became a global smash on the streaming service earlier this year.

The three-part documentary, which easily makes our best shows on Netflix guide, is about the attempted theft of £350 million worth of diamonds, including the famous Millennium Star, from London's Millennium Dome back in 2000.

If you've not seen it, it's well worth a watch. It's breezy and very entertaining.

Stolen: Heist of the Century will be released on Netflix globally on August 8.