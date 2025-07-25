The Assassin episode 5 recap: who is Marie?

The Assassin is a gripping new crime thriller on Prime Video, that sees Bodyguard and The Durrells star Keeley Hawes play Julie, a retired assassin who is now living a quiet life on a secluded Greek island.

However, Julie's world is turned upside down when her estranged son Edward (The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore) visits from England with some difficult questions. Soon, Julie finds her past catching up with her, and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run.

As mother and son battle for survival, the pair are confronted by a dark conspiracy and a threat that will destroy their relationship forever.

Here is everything that happened in The Assassin episode 5...

The penultimate episode opens in Northern Greece. Luka is driving on a long and winding road, alone. He arrives in a town and sits down at a restaurant. He reads a newspaper with the front page story about the massacre at the wedding. All 21 who died are pictured and Luka is sad as he looks at them all. He turns the page and sees Julie and Edward photographed. He appears panicked and heads into a butcher nearby.

Inside, the butcher and Luka converse. Luka tells the butcher he used to have a similar shop in the south of Greece. When the butcher asks him if he’s going back, he explains there’s nothing there for him anymore. When Luka asks the butcher how much it’ll cost, the butcher asks whether he means the price of the lamb. Luke corrects him and says he actually wants the price of the meat cleaver the butcher used to cut it.

Kayla finally reads the letter her father was hiding. (Image credit: Amazon)

It cuts to Athens. Jasper and Edward are running from the female shooter as she pursues them. Julie is chasing after them as the assassin continues to shoot. Over an earpiece, the assassin tells four men waiting in a parked car that Jasper and Edward have headed into a car park and they have to stop them getting out. Edward and Jasper hide as the men enter. But, as the men look around, Julie tackles one of them to the ground and takes his gun, shooting him dead. She then shoots another.

As she’s about to shoot one more, he spots her in the wing mirror and they begin to fight. Julie manages to shoot him in the leg and overpowers him, but then runs out of bullets. She grabs a broken bottle nearby and slices his throat. Edward pulls out his gun and tries to pursue the last man, but the man tackles them to the ground. Before he can shoot them though, Julie kills him.

As the female assassin enters and starts shooting, Julie tells Edward and Jasper to get outside. The woman manages to shoot the gun out of Julie’s hand and while Edward and Jasper escape, the assassin follows them outside and holds a gun up at them. As they plead her not to shoot, a car runs her over. It’s Marie. She tells Edward to get in the car and that Julie sent for her. Edwards does as she says and Jasper waits behind. The female assassin gets up and tries to shoot again, but Marie runs her over.

Meanwhile, Ezra is looking at his phone of the reports of the shooting in the park. He tries to call someone. At the same time, Julie makes it outside and asks Jasper where Edward is. He tells her he got in the car with a woman. Julie runs up to the assassin’s dead body on the floor.

Her phone is ringing. Julie picks up and asks who it is as Ezra sits on the other end of the phone, silent. She tells him that his team is dead and she’ll come for him next if he doesn’t tell her where her son is. Ezra hangs up. Jasper explains the woman and the car, but he doesn’t know details. She holds a gun up to his side and tells him he needs to calm down, so he can start being useful.

It cuts to France. Kayla is looking at the letter that her father was hiding. Aaron tells her he wishes he’d burnt it, but couldn’t. He tells her it was the last thing Kayla’s mother ever wrote to him. A suicide note. Kayla says her mother killed herself because of him and he says it isn’t true. He wants the letter back. He says the context is important to understand why she did what she did and Kayla asks him if she thinks the world would understand if they saw the letter, too.

Edward’s in the car with Marie, insisting they go back to his mum. He also wants to find Kayla and make sure she’s safe. Marie tells him Julie is making sure everything is okay. As Edward calms down, he asks her who she is and Marie explains she’s his aunt. He’s not sure if he can trust her. Marie says they’ll meet Julie in a safe house outside of town and she’ll explain everything. Edward makes her pull over and she does. She says he can take his chances on his own, but instead, he agrees to go to the safe house with her.

Luka pays Damian one last visit. (Image credit: Amazon)

Aaron is sitting in his garden as he takes two pills. His phone rings and a man tells him they found the boat and they suspect he boarded the boat in Tripoli, but the trail has gone cold. Aaron is annoyed. Meanwhile, Luka is now in Albania. He steps out of his car at the isolated place where Damian was staying. He’s lying inside, suffering from being shot by Julie. Damian says he’s glad Luka came back and Luka tells him he doesn’t care about him. He wants to know who killed his friends on his island. Damian says he doesn’t know, but Luka wants his laptop. Damian insists it’s gone and Luka gets out the meat cleaver he bought from the butcher and cuts his arm. Damian talks. He says the laptop has all the names and numbers of all the clients. Damian will die if the list gets out, but Luka says he can make it quick and painless, unlike them. When Damian doesn’t talk, Luka hacks into Damian’s arm.

In France, Kayla hands the original letter back to Aaron. She says she’s made copies. He tells her that him and her mother made the bad decision together, but releasing the information would ruin him and his mother’s memory. He tells her while Kayla's mother couldn’t live with the consequences, she’s as guilty as he is. He said he didn’t want her to know any of it. He sits down and offers to tell her about the word, Chantaines. He tells Kayla it was the name of her mother’s French poodle. She named the dog after this orange marmalade she loved. Kayla says she thinks people deserve to know what they did and Aaron says she should think about it before she blows it all up.

As Marie and Edward drive along, she tells him his dad is still alive. But, she pulls over when she notices a checkpoint up ahead. She tells him to get in the trunk. He doesn’t trust her and she tries to convince him by telling him she knows his birthmark and that she last saw him when he was just one. He believes her and gets in the trunk. Marie pulls up to the checkpoint and the policeman asks to see her driver’s license. Marie starts to tell a story about how her sister is giving birth and she’s the birthing partner, so she needs to go. The policeman shows her a photo of his son on his phone. He says she can go, but he needs to check her boot first. Hearing this, she shoots him dead and races off with Edward still in the boot.

Luka is cleaning up after hacking at Damian’s arm. Damian pleads with Luka not to leave him to die, but Luka silently walks away, picking up the green case as he goes. Elsewhere, Ezra is looking at press reports again of the shooting in Athens Park. Kayla comes in. She asks him if he thinks there’s ever a good reason for telling a lie. He tells her everyone lies. She tries to hand him the letter, but he said he promised Aaron he’d keep it under wraps. She insists and when he won’t take it, she says she’ll read it to him instead. He grabs it off her and starts reading. Kayla tells Ezra to come find her when he’s ready to talk.

Marie gets Edward out of the boot. She tells him they got waved right through the checkpoint. Edward begins to ask about his dad, Marie tells him he’s called Roy and that they grew up in southern California. When he demands to know who he really is and why his mum hid him, Marie says Julie wants to tell him herself.

Marie starts to talk about Manga. She asks Edward if he knows who Eren Yeager is. He says he doesn’t. She explains Eren is a character from Attack on Titan. He’s seen as a monster by the rest of the world, but from his perspective, he’s becoming who he truly is. He doesn’t want revenge, he wants freedom and that it’s important to understand what someone is really trying to do and why. She says when Edward hears the truth, he should remember that.

Aaron is bitterly disappointed in Ezra. (Image credit: Amazon)

Julie has taken Jasper to the safe house to talk to him. He explains he is head of IT for CGM and that he’d been looking at his boss, Aaron Cross’s email. He says there was a word mentioned, Chantaines, and that it said no-one could ever find out, so he blackmailed Aaron. Then, he was arrested. He said though when he was in prison, he got in contact with Aaron and said he’d tell everyone what he knew and then suddenly, he got out of prison.

Julie realises he’s not of any use since he didn’t know any more than just the word but as she goes to shoot him, Luka interrupts by calling her. He tells her he has Damian’s laptop, but there are passwords to get into it. Julie tells him she’s in Athens and Luka says he’s near the Albanian border. She says she needs somewhere remote, but accessible by car, to meet with him. He suggests northern Greece, but tells her to promise to behave if he’s going to bring her to a place he knows. She tells Jasper he might be useful after all and makes him come with her.

Marie pulls into a gas station and steps inside, leaving Edward in the car. He leans into the backseat and pulls out her art book. There are lots of paintings, including of Edward. Marie comes back in and asks her why she has drawings of him. She says she just wanted to see him, but she couldn’t, so she drew him instead. Edward demands the truth. She tells him his father loves him very much and that the trust fund from Anvil Assets was all he could do. Edward asks why he was never in touch and Marie says that’s what Julie wanted. When Edward asks, he tries to grab her phone to call Julie. Marie admits that Julie is not waiting for them, it’s his dad. Edward calms down and asks her then if Ray is going to meet them at the safe house. She smiles and says yes, Ray will meet them there. But then, Edward tells her she said his name was Roy. He jumps out the car and starts running.

Ezra goes to speak to Aaron. Aaron says maybe it’s a good thing that both his children now know the worst thing he’s ever done. Ezra says he understands why Chantaines needs to be protected and that he’ll keep protecting his father now. He won’t let anyone hear anything about it. Aaron says it’s too late. Ezra says he’ll get through to Kayla to protect him and their mother. Aaron explains it’s more complicated than just Kayla.

Ezra brings up Jasper and tells Aaron that he’s on it. Aaron doesn’t know what Ezra is talking about and Ezra explains that Jasper called talking about Chantaines, so he arranged for Jasper’s escape from prison. But, then he explains that Julie and Edward were there, Jasper got away and the person he hired was killed. Ezra says he knows where Jasper is now, but Aaron is angry at Ezra. He blames himself saying he was too busy with work when Ezra's mother died. He says he told Ezra he was smart, but he’s actually just a narcissist with no intelligence at all. Aaron also accuses him of being high. He tells Ezra it’s not a big joke and that he could’ve never run the business. And that while he’d never thought much of Ezra anyway, he’s disappointed him even further. Aaron dismisses him from the room. Aaron reaches for his pills again after Ezra leaves.

Julie meets Luka on the side of the road. He hands her Damian’s laptop. She tells him that Edward is gone and someone took him. She explains she brought Jasper along to help with the encryption of the laptop. Luka is angry she brought Jasper as they will be staying at his mother’s house and it’s hard to explain a man with no fingers. Julie says she needed somewhere remote because she’s wanted.

Luka tells her that his mother doesn’t watch the news and has bad eyesight. They head inside and Luka introduces his mother to Julie. Luka’s mother speaks in Greek, suggesting to Luka that Julie is romantically involved with him, but he says they’re just friends and Julie speaks Greek. Julie says she needs to head downstairs to start work. Downstairs, they let Jasper in. Julie tells him she needs him to break into the laptop. They have floppy disks. Jasper asks for payment and Julie says she’ll let him live, that’s his payment.

Ezra goes into Kayla’s room with the letter. She wants to get the truth out and tells him they’re not their parents and that they can do better. She tells him she’s drafting an email to find someone to help her get the truth out. They’re interrupted by the maid shouting. Aaron is unconscious with his head on his desk. Empty pill bottles lay around him. Kayla tells Ezra to call an ambulance.

Edward tries to escape Marie. (Image credit: Amazon)

Edward is running along the side of the road. He finds a payphone, but before he calls anyone, Marie stabs him in the neck with a needle and he drops to the floor. She cradles him in her arms and sings him a lullaby. Meanwhile, Julie watches as Luka’s mother is affectionate towards him.

Uncomfortable, Julie excuses herself. Luka’s mother tells him he should look after his girlfriend and he again insists, she’s not, but his mother says she can tell he cares about her. At the hospital, Kayla blames herself, but then asks Ezra what he was talking to Aaron about before he took the pills. He explains to her he was just telling Ezra he was disappointed in him. He tells her he put a hit on Jasper and that he used Edward’s aunt, Marie. Kayla’s angry because now she doesn’t know if Edward is safe and Ezra says he thinks he is. She storms off.

Julie is watching Jasper anxiously, but he says the encryption is very serious. If he does anything wrong, the hard drive will fry itself. He tells her she just has to wait. Luka comes to see Julie outside. She tells him she feels like it’s all her fault and she wonders what will happen if she can’t find Edward. But, even if she does, then what does she do? She explains that Edward was an accident and she’s never been a good mother. She wanted to protect him from his father, but she wonders if she should’ve just been honest with him even if he hated her for it. Luka says that all we can do is try and that she should be kinder to herself. That she should see herself as others see her. When she asks who, he says himself.

Kayla calls Julie and asks if Edward is okay. When Julie says someone took him, Kayla explains it was Ezra that organised the hit. She explains that he only did it because he met Edward’s aunt at a party. Julie tells Kayla that Edward doesn’t have an aunt. And now, they don’t know who she is. In the house, Luka’s mum screams and Julie hangs up the phone as they run inside. Jasper is holding a knife up to Luka’s mother. He tells them he has full access to the laptop, but he won’t give it unless he has his safety guaranteed and some money. As they argue, Luka’s mother whacks him round the head with one of her pans and he drops to the floor.

Marie calls someone from her car and asks if everything is ready to go. A man’s voice says it is and that they’re expecting her. Edward is passed out on the backseat. Meanwhile, they’ve tied Jasper to a chair. Julie is on the laptop and can’t find anything about Chantaines or Cross. Luka asks what they should do with Jasper and Julie says to get rid of him. Luka gets out a knife and Jasper starts pleading. Luka approaches him, leans down, and cuts the rope that they’ve used to tie him to the chair.

Kayla calls Julie. She tells Kayla she’s on the laptop. Kayla suggests searching her mum’s name, Leila. Julie asks why Kayla’s mum’s name would be on there and she explains that her mum and dad got into some trouble and they got money from an arms dealer. The man got greedy when the company took off and they hired an assassin to kill him. Chantaines was a codename they used, which was the name of her mum’s French poodle. Julie searches 'French Poodle' in the laptop and gets a search result. Julie remembers the job. Spain, 1994.

Marie arrives at an airfield. A man is waiting alongside a private jet. Julie tells the story of Spain and that Damian had hired her to take a target out, an arms dealer called Jean-Luc Bertrand. Jean-Luc wasn’t alone and when she was done, she heard a noise. She realised his family were there. Marie takes a photo of Edward in the back of the car before the man pulls his body out. Julie receives the photo. Marie has written: “Taking Edward home. See you soon”. When Luka asks where home is, Julie explains in Spain where the original job was. The woman, Julie thinks, is Edward’s mum.

