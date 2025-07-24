Apple TV Plus reveals glimpse of The Last Frontier which has Con Air vibes

Apple TV Plus has given us a tantalising glimpse at its new thriller The Last Frontier, and it looks like it will be gripping.

The Last Frontier, dropping globally on Friday, October 10, on the streaming service, sees dozens of dangerous criminals set free when their prison transport plane crashes into the icy wilderness of Alaska.

The brief teaser (below) shows all the prisoners shackled on the plane when suddenly the wing bursts into flames. We then see the plane head into the frozen ground, but we know there are survivors. It has vibes of Con Air, the classic 1997 movie starring Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, and John Malkovich, which saw prisoners take over a plane. We imagine The Last Frontier won’t be quite as over the top as Con Air!.

The Last Frontier — Date Announcement | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Teasing the plot, Apple says: "The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick (Zero Dark Thirty's Jason Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates.

"Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications."

When the plane crashes, Alaska gets a whole lot more dangerous (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The 10-part series is from co-creators Jon Bokenkamp (The Blacklist) and Richard D’Ovidio (The Call). The cast includes Dominic Cooper (The Gold), Haley Bennett (The Magnificent Seven), Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets), Dallas Goldtooth (Reservation Dogs), and Tait Blum (For All Mankind), with Academy Award Nominee and multi-Emmy winner Alfre Woodard (Clemency).

Slow Horses is on the way in big autumn line-up for Apple (Image credit: Apple TV)

It looks like the autumn will be an exciting time on Apple TV Plus, which, time and time again, produces some of the best TV around currently. Arguably, its best series, Slow Horses, returns for a fifth season on Wednesday, September 24, again starring Gary Oldman as slob spook Jackson Lamb.

Then yesterday it was revealed that Loot season 3, starring Maya Rudolph as ditched billionaire Molly Novak, will begin on Wednesday, October 15.

The first two episodes of The Last Frontier will land on Friday, October 10, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 5.