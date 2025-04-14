Loot season 3: everything we know

Remain cool. Loot season 3 is on the way, Apple TV Plus has posted, which is great news for fans of the brilliant Maya Rudolph comedy.

Loot was personally recommended to me by a friend, and boy, was I glad I took their word and watched Maya as loveable Molly Novak, who has the dream life, including a sprawling mansion, a swanky private jet, and a mega yacht.

But then her husband of 20 years (played brilliantly by Adam Scott) betrayed her, and she was forced to live her breakdown under the microscope of the media. Just as she reached rock bottom, Molly discovered, to her surprise, that she had her own charity foundation, so she decided that giving back to others might be the key to getting back on her feet.

Like all true great comedies, you really care about the characters, and we're hoping in season 3 that Molly can finally find happiness.

Here's everything we know...

While Loot season 3 is officially on the way, Apple TV Plus has yet to confirm a release date. It's unclear if filming has started as yet. Last year, Maya returned to Saturday Night Live, with then Vice-President Kamala Harris making a surprise guest appearance alongside her. This is relevant as it was reported that Maya's work on the show delayed filming for Loot season 3. There have been unconfirmed sightings of the cast shooting scenes. Hopefully, we will get an official update soon.

Loot season 3 plot (contains spoilers if you've not finished season 2)

Will Arthur and Molly finally get together? (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Well, the big question is, could season 3 finally see Molly and Arthur get together? The pair kissed twice in the season 2 finale, but they're not together as Arthur has a girlfriend and is also conflicted about the wisdom of dating his billionaire boss. Every fan is rooting for them to finally become a couple but we'd expect season 3 to continue that will they/won't they vibe.

Sofia did get her happy ending with Isaac, but will that work out? Meanwhile, at the end of season 2 Molly found herself very much alone in the world of billionaires. She seems to be the only one intent on using her money to make the world a better place and her charity will again we'd image be at the heart of the series. We also wouldn't be surprised if the makers threw a futher love interest for her into the mix.

Loot season 3 cast

Maya Rudolph will return as Molly Novak. Also expected to return are Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Nurse Jackie and Tick, Tick…Boom!) as no-nonsense Sofia Salinas, who runs the foundation on Molly’s behalf; actor and director Nat Faxon as mild-mannered accountant Arthur; comedian and actor Ron Fuches as Howard and Joel Kim Booster as Maya’s assistant Nicholas.

Plus Meagen Fay as Rhonda and Stephanie Styles as Ainsley.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.