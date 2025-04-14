Loot season 3: everything we know
Molly is set for more romantic adventures in series 3 of the Apple TV Plus hit...
Remain cool. Loot season 3 is on the way, Apple TV Plus has posted, which is great news for fans of the brilliant Maya Rudolph comedy.
Loot was personally recommended to me by a friend, and boy, was I glad I took their word and watched Maya as loveable Molly Novak, who has the dream life, including a sprawling mansion, a swanky private jet, and a mega yacht.
But then her husband of 20 years (played brilliantly by Adam Scott) betrayed her, and she was forced to live her breakdown under the microscope of the media. Just as she reached rock bottom, Molly discovered, to her surprise, that she had her own charity foundation, so she decided that giving back to others might be the key to getting back on her feet.
Like all true great comedies, you really care about the characters, and we're hoping in season 3 that Molly can finally find happiness.
Here's everything we know...
Loot season 3 release date
While Loot season 3 is officially on the way, Apple TV Plus has yet to confirm a release date. It's unclear if filming has started as yet. Last year, Maya returned to Saturday Night Live, with then Vice-President Kamala Harris making a surprise guest appearance alongside her. This is relevant as it was reported that Maya's work on the show delayed filming for Loot season 3. There have been unconfirmed sightings of the cast shooting scenes. Hopefully, we will get an official update soon.
Check out our best Apple TV Plus shows guide for more series to enjoy.
Loot season 3 plot (contains spoilers if you've not finished season 2)
Well, the big question is, could season 3 finally see Molly and Arthur get together? The pair kissed twice in the season 2 finale, but they're not together as Arthur has a girlfriend and is also conflicted about the wisdom of dating his billionaire boss. Every fan is rooting for them to finally become a couple but we'd expect season 3 to continue that will they/won't they vibe.
Sofia did get her happy ending with Isaac, but will that work out? Meanwhile, at the end of season 2 Molly found herself very much alone in the world of billionaires. She seems to be the only one intent on using her money to make the world a better place and her charity will again we'd image be at the heart of the series. We also wouldn't be surprised if the makers threw a futher love interest for her into the mix.
Loot season 3 cast
Maya Rudolph will return as Molly Novak. Also expected to return are Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Nurse Jackie and Tick, Tick…Boom!) as no-nonsense Sofia Salinas, who runs the foundation on Molly’s behalf; actor and director Nat Faxon as mild-mannered accountant Arthur; comedian and actor Ron Fuches as Howard and Joel Kim Booster as Maya’s assistant Nicholas.
Plus Meagen Fay as Rhonda and Stephanie Styles as Ainsley.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I love that Paul Whitehouse has been cast as Argus Filch in the Harry Potter TV series — can the makers now cast Bob Mortimer as Peeves?
HBO Harry Potter series officially reveals who’s playing Dumbledore, Snape and other Hogwarts teachers