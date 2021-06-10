Netflix gives first look of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘tick, tick…Boom!’

After crafting two Tony-winning smash hits in Hamilton and In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking charge of his first big movie project, the Netflix original tick, tick…Boom!. Miranda is serving as the director of this musical biopic based on Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent.

The story of tick, tick...Boom! follows Jon, a promising young theater composer as he is about to turn 30, and how he navigates love, friendship and the pressures of being an artist in New York City. The film is based on the musical of the same name from Larson, which was released posthumously after he died suddenly in 1996.

Andrew Garfield portrays Larson in the movie, and right away we see that The Social Network and Hacksaw Ridge star can carry a decent tune, singing a song during a party. The rest of the trailer shows flashes of his work and life, and some of the directorial flourishes that Miranda brought to the film.

In addition to Garfield, the cast of tick, tick...Boom! includes Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesus, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light and Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim.

Netflix has not given an official release date for the tick, tick...Boom! yet, only that it is coming out in the fall and will have a limited run in select theaters in addition to premiering on the streaming service; a strategy that Netflix takes with the films that it intends to push for end-of-year awards.

The trailer for tick, tick...Boom! happens to coincide with the release of the big-screen adaptation of Miranda’s first Tony-winning musical, In the Heights. The highly anticipated musical is playing both in theaters and is available for a 30-day window on the HBO Max streaming service.

