Hurry Up Tomorrow: release, trailer, cast and everything we know about The Weeknd movie

Already one of the biggest music figures in the world, The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) has been expanding to acting. It started with his role in the HBO series The Idol and now is expanding to the big screen with the 2025 new movie Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The Weeknd hopes to join a number of major musicians that became acclaimed actors, like Whitney Houston, Cher, Lady Gaga, Ice Cube, Justin Timberlake and many more. Hurry Up Tomorrow certainly looks like a big enough project to quickly turn him into a movie star, with an acclaimed director and an impressive supporting cast alongside him.

Find out about that and everything else you need to know about Hurry Up Tomorrow below.

Lionsgate is set to release Hurry Up Tomorrow on May 16 exclusively in movie theaters worldwide.

It is one of two major movie releases dated for May 16 right now, with the other being horror movie Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Hurry Up Tomorrow cast

The Weeknd leads the Hurry Up Tomorrow cast as a musician plagued by insomnia. On IMDb his character is listed as “Self,” so that would suggest he is playing a fictionalized version of The Weeknd in the movie.

The two other main members of the cast are two of the biggest young actors in Hollywood, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Ortega has quickly become a star with memorable turns in the latest Scream movies and collaborations with Tim Burton (Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice). Keoghan, meanwhile, is an Oscar-nominated actor for The Banshees of Inisherin but who also caused quite a stir with his performance in Saltburn.

Image 1 of 2 Jenna Ortega in Hurry Up Tomorrow (Image credit: Andrew Cooper/Lionsgate) Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd in Hurry Up Tomorrow (Image credit: Andrew Cooper/Hurry Up Tomorrow)

Hurry Up Tomorrow plot

Here is the official synopsis for Hurry Up Tomorrow:

“A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.”

The script was written by The Weeknd (credited as Abel Tesfaye) along with Trey Edward Shults and Reza Fahim.

Hurry Up Tomorrow trailer

Watch the intense trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow directly below:

Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025) Official Trailer – Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan - YouTube Watch On

Trey Edward Shults movies

In addition to co-writing the script, Trey Edward Shults is the director of Hurry Up Tomorrow. One of the rising young directors in Hollywood, Shults has been behind acclaimed movies Waves and It Comes at Night. He directed another movie called Krisha and an episode of the HBO series Winning Time. Hurry Up Tomorrow is Shults’ first feature directing credit since Waves in 2019.

Hurry Up Tomorrow behind the scenes

Hurry Up Tomorrow has the same title as The Weeknd’s latest album, which is described as the conclusion of his musical trilogy that began with After Hours and Dawn FM.

The Weeknd, Fahim, Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss are producers on the movie, with Ortega and Shults on board as executive producers.