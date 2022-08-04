The Banshees of Inisherin: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

It’s been five years since Martin McDonagh has had a new movie, but the Irish director is back with The Banshees of Inisherin, his first movie set in his home country. To top it off, the movie marks a reunion with the stars of In Bruges, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Add all that together, plus planned screenings at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, and The Banshees of Inisherin is one of the more intriguing new movies coming out in the fall of 2022 and a potential player in the Oscars race.

Here is everything that we know about The Banshees of Inisherin.

Movie fans can watch The Banshess of Inisherin as of October 21 in the US, exclusively in movie theaters.

It’s not 100% clear right now if The Banshees of Inisherin is going to get a simultaneous release in the UK or if there is going to be a different release date there, but we’ll update this post when we confirm.

What is the plot of The Banshees of Inisherin?

The Banshees of Inisherin is described as a "break-up story" by writer/director Martin McDonagh, but not a romantic one. Instead the central relationship is a friendship between Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson’s characters. Here is the official synopsis from Searchlight Pictures:

"Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them."

The movie is an original idea from McDonagh and is set in Ireland in the 1920s, with the 1923 Irish Civil War as a backdrop.

The Banshees of Inisherin trailer

The trailer for The Banshess of Inisherin is here and it looks fantastically offbeat. Farrell’s Padraic is befuddled but determined to win back his longtime friend Colm (Gleeson), despite his stubborn attitude, threats to cut off his own fingers and comparisons to Mozart. Watch the full trailer right here.

Who is in The Banshees of Inisherin cast?

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson lead The Banshees of Inisherin as the two friends at odds, 14 years after the two played a pair of hitmen sent to hide out in Belgium in In Bruges. The pair were great together then and early signs point to another strong dynamic between the two here.

2022 is a big year for Farrell, as he has starred in After Yang, The Batman and Thirteen Lives. The Banshees of Inisherin marks his third time working with McDonagh (In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths).

Gleeson has also been busy of late, starring in The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021, State of the Union earlier in 2022 and now The Banshees of Inisherin. Gleeson hasn’t worked with McDonagh or Farrell since In Bruges, though he has collaborated a few times with John Michael McDonagh, Martin’s brother.

Also starring in The Banshees of Inisherin are Barry Keoghan (Eternals, Dunkirk) as Dominic Kearney and Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul, voice of FRIDAY in Avengers movies) as Siobhan Súilleabháin.

Image 1 of 4 Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures ) Image 1 of 4 Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures ) Image 1 of 4 Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures ) Image 1 of 4 Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures ) Image 1 of 4

Martin McDonagh movies

We’ve covered a bit of writer/director Martin McDonagh’s filmography already, but here is everything that the Oscar-winning filmmaker has done.

Six Shooter (2004) (his Oscar-winning short film)

In Bruges (2008)

Seven Psychopaths (2012)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)