If you want to see a different, dark kind of break up movie, then you’ll probably want to watch The Banshees of Inisherin from Martin McDonagh and starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The movie serves as a reunion between McDonagh and his two In Bruges co-stars and is being reviewed as one of the best movies of the year.

With the positive reactions, including for the performances from Farrell and Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin is building up some early Oscar buzz. Fans around the world (US and UK included) can check it out for themselves as of October 21.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch The Banshees of Iniserhin.

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin in movie theaters

The Banshees of Inisherin is playing exclusively in movie theaters at this time in the US and UK.

The question however, particularly in the US, is just where the movie is playing. As of October 21, The Banshees of Inisherin looks to be getting a platform rollout in the US, as some parts of the country don’t have it for the opening weekend but should be getting it over the next couple of weeks.

To find out if and where The Banshees of Inisherin is playing near you, it’s best to check the websites of your local movie theaters or Fandango (opens in new tab), which shows you what’s playing at all the movie theaters in your area.

Find yourself going to the movies often? You may want to look into movie theater subscription and membership deals for some great potential savings. These offerings provide moviegoers with discounted/free movie tickets, flat monthly fees to see a certain number of movies and other things, including discounts on concessions. Many US and UK movie theater chains currently offer these type of subscription/membership packages.

Is The Banshees of Inisherin streaming?

No, The Banshees of Inisherin is not available to stream online right now.

The movie is currently in the middle of its exclusive run in theaters and it’s probably going to be 30-45 days before you can watch it at home.

It’s probably first going to be available for digital on-demand rental before it lands on any particular streaming service. As a Searchlight Pictures movie, if we had to guess where it may end up once it does arrive on a streaming platform, we’d wager Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, but nothing has been confirmed.

Once we have more information on The Banshees of Inisherin’s digital and streaming plans, we’ll update them here.

Everything else you need to know about The Banshees of Inisherin

Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin tells the story of two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship and the alarming consequences that stem from that. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as the two friends, with Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan also starring.

As of its release, The Banshees of Inisherin has earned a 99% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), as well as a 90 and a "Must-See" designation from Metacritic (opens in new tab).

See what it’s all about by watching The Banshees of Inisherin trailer: