2023 Golden Globe nominations: Wednesday, The White Lotus, Banshees of Inisherin headline the field

The awards season is kicking into high gear, with the 2023 Golden Globes nominations the first major awards ceremony for many new movies and TV shows from 2022. In fact, it was many of these newer entries that made the biggest statements, including Netflix's megahit Wednesday, the just-wrapped The White Lotus season 2 on TV. Meanwhile, on the movies side, The Banshees of Inisherin had the best day, leading the field in total nominations.

Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday, December 12. The annual awards show is hoping for a bounce-back year after not airing a ceremony last January because of the controversy surrounding its organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and subsequent boycotts over its practices and lack of diversity. After some reworking, the Globes hope it's all water under the bridge now.

The best way to get the Golden Globes back in the good graces of viewers is for "Hollywood's biggest party" to put on a good show. To help them do so they've announced comedian Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel) as the host, and with their slate of nominees, are expecting some big names to be present at the ceremony.

Much of the Wednesday cast is likely to be in attendance as the show competes for Best TV Show — Comedy/Musical and to support Jenna Ortega, nominated for Best Actress — Comedy/Musical Series. The White Lotus, much like it did at the Emmys, dominated the limited/anthology/TV movie category with multiple members of its cast getting noms, as well as the show overall. Other big TV shows vying for the Globes are House of the Dragon, The Crown, Better Call Saul, Abbott Elementary and Severance.

For movies, The Banshees of Inisherin earned eight total nominations, including Best Picture — Comedy/Musical, four acting nominations, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Martin McDonagh and Best Score. However, it has some competition in its category with Everything Everywhere All at Once, which was second in total nominations with six. Other big name movies that did well with nominations include Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans, TÁR and Top Gun: Maverick.

The 2023 Golden Globes ceremony takes place on Tuesday, January 10, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.

Check out the full list of nominations right here:

Golden Globe nominations: movies

Best Picture — Comedy/Musical

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin (Image credit: Jonathan Hession/Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actress — Comedy/Musical

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress — Drama

Cate Blanchett in TÁR (Image credit: Focus Features)

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor — Comedy/Musical

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actor — Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image credit: Allyson Riggs)

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay

Todd Field, TÁR

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Picture — Animated

Best Picture — Non-English Language

Best Score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Song

"Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR

Golden Globe nominations: TV

Best Comedy/Musical Series

Best Drama Series

Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon (Image credit: HBO/ Sky)

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Limited Series/Anthology Series/TV Motion Picture

Best Actress — Comedy/Musical Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actress — Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actress — Limited Series/Anthology Series/TV Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor — Comedy/Musical Series

Donald Glover in Atlanta (Image credit: FX)

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actor — Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actor — Limited Series/Anthology Series/TV Motion Picture

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Supporting Actress — Comedy/Drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Randolph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress — Limited Series/Anthology Series/TV Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor — Comedy/Drama

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actor — Limited Series/Anthology Series/TV Motion Picture