2023 Golden Globe nominations: Wednesday, The White Lotus, Banshees of Inisherin headline the field
The Golden Globe nominations are first to recognize shows like Wednesday, while Banshees of Inisherin scores the most movie noms.
The awards season is kicking into high gear, with the 2023 Golden Globes nominations the first major awards ceremony for many new movies and TV shows from 2022. In fact, it was many of these newer entries that made the biggest statements, including Netflix's megahit Wednesday, the just-wrapped The White Lotus season 2 on TV. Meanwhile, on the movies side, The Banshees of Inisherin had the best day, leading the field in total nominations.
Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday, December 12. The annual awards show is hoping for a bounce-back year after not airing a ceremony last January because of the controversy surrounding its organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and subsequent boycotts over its practices and lack of diversity. After some reworking, the Globes hope it's all water under the bridge now.
The best way to get the Golden Globes back in the good graces of viewers is for "Hollywood's biggest party" to put on a good show. To help them do so they've announced comedian Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel) as the host, and with their slate of nominees, are expecting some big names to be present at the ceremony.
Much of the Wednesday cast is likely to be in attendance as the show competes for Best TV Show — Comedy/Musical and to support Jenna Ortega, nominated for Best Actress — Comedy/Musical Series. The White Lotus, much like it did at the Emmys, dominated the limited/anthology/TV movie category with multiple members of its cast getting noms, as well as the show overall. Other big TV shows vying for the Globes are House of the Dragon, The Crown, Better Call Saul, Abbott Elementary and Severance.
For movies, The Banshees of Inisherin earned eight total nominations, including Best Picture — Comedy/Musical, four acting nominations, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Martin McDonagh and Best Score. However, it has some competition in its category with Everything Everywhere All at Once, which was second in total nominations with six. Other big name movies that did well with nominations include Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans, TÁR and Top Gun: Maverick.
The 2023 Golden Globes ceremony takes place on Tuesday, January 10, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.
Check out the full list of nominations right here:
Golden Globe nominations: movies
Best Picture — Comedy/Musical
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Picture — Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actress — Comedy/Musical
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress — Drama
- Cate Blanchett, TÁR
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actor — Comedy/Musical
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actor — Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Picture — Animated
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Picture — Non-English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
Best Score
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Song
- "Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing
- "Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- "Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
- "Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu, RRR
Golden Globe nominations: TV
Best Comedy/Musical Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Limited Series/Anthology Series/TV Motion Picture
Best Actress — Comedy/Musical Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actress — Drama Series
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actress — Limited Series/Anthology Series/TV Motion Picture
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Actor — Comedy/Musical Series
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actor — Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best Actor — Limited Series/Anthology Series/TV Motion Picture
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best Supporting Actress — Comedy/Drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Randolph, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress — Limited Series/Anthology Series/TV Motion Picture
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor — Comedy/Drama
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actor — Limited Series/Anthology Series/TV Motion Picture
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
